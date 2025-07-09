Live

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: The best savings for cyclists on day two of the sale

From finding best-ever prices on Garmin Edge computers to snagging stunning savings on brilliant Camelbak bottles, our deals experts have been busy on day two of the sales

Prime Day
It's day two of the Amazon Prime Day 2025 four-day sale event, and the Cyclingnews tech team has been busy.

The sale event kicked off yesterday, running from Tuesday 8th July to Friday 11th July, and here in our live report, we've got a roundup of the very best deals from the first 36 hours of the sale.

Quick Picks USA

Bike computers: $200 off Garmin Edge 1040

Smartwatches: $400 off Fenix 7X Pro

Headphones: JLab earbuds under $18

Smart bikes: $500 off Wahoo smart bike

GoPro: $100 off Hero 13 Black

Quick Picks UK

Garmin: 28% off Fenix 7X Solar

Apple: Best-ever price on AirPods Pro 2

Bike computers: Over £50 off Garmin Edge 540

Headphones: 32% off Shokz Openrun

Helmets: Money off POC & Abus

Camelbak Podium Sports Water Bottle
UK
Save 35%
Camelbak Podium Sports Water Bottle: was £13 now £8.49 at Amazon

The Podium gets a spot in my top picks not because of a best-ever price, but simply as a result of the bottle being excellent, and so any discount makes it all the better a buy.

Magicshine Seemee 300 rear light
UK
Save 41%
Magicshine Seemee 300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon

The Magicshine Seemee gets a lot of love from the CN team. It was given a very positive review by Will, is exceedingly bright, and with this discount, it's an excellent buy.

Worx WG620E Hydroshot Portable Pressure Washer
UK
Save 29%
Worx WG620E Hydroshot Portable Pressure Washer: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you don't have an outside tap at home, or you simply want to wash your bike in the car park after a ride before muddying your car's interior, this is a gamechanger. Just drop the hose end into a bucket (or even a stream) and jet wash the muck away.

Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes
USA
Save 82%
Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes: was $200 now $36.10 at Amazon

Great shoes, excellent style, and an incredible price. This deal is chosen among my picks because of those three attributes. The exact price you pay depends on the colour and size combo, but there's plenty of choice and a lot of them are given enormous discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Save 40%
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

A best-ever price on my favourite pair of wireless earphones. With an IPX4 rating, they'll keep the sweat at bay on the indoor trainer, and the active noise cancellation lets you block out the world if you wear them off the bike.

Garmin Edge 1040, GPS Bike Computer
USA
Save 33%
Garmin Edge 1040, GPS Bike Computer: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Another best-ever price, the Edge 1040 was replaced by the newer Edge 1050 just last year, so it was a surprise to see it given such a heavy discount. If you can stump up the cash, this future-proof computer should stay with you for many years to come.

MagicShine EVO 1100 Underneath Mounted Bike Light
Save 29%
MagicShine EVO 1100 Underneath Mounted Bike Light: was $69.99 now $49.86 at Amazon

Mounting under your bars, this version of the Evo boasts 1100 lumens of brightness, which is enough to ride at night on unlit roads. The wireless remote lets you adjust settings without taking your hands off the bars, but it can also be controlled using Di2 shifters. The beam pattern is excellent too, and the IPX6 waterproofing is enough to stave off the spray from the mudguard-forgetting rider in front of you on the club ride.

CYCPLUS Tiny Pump Electric Bike Pump
Save 33%
CYCPLUS Tiny Pump Electric Bike Pump: was $89.99 now $59.98 at Amazon

A tiny battery-powered pump that can inflate two road tyres to 80psi, taking less than 90 seconds for each. It only takes 20 minutes to charge up, weighs just 97g, and measures 2.5 inches long.

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses
Save 29%
Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses: was $297 now $211.60 at Amazon

An old school design, but one that works well both on and off the bike. The coverage mightn't be as big as more modern designs like the Sutro, but they're comfy and secure, and Oakley's lens clarity is always excellent.

Oakley Encoder Sunglasses
Save 56%
Oakley Encoder Sunglasses: was $293 now $127.50 at Amazon

The Encoders are our pick as the best overall in our guide to the best cycling glasses. The curved upper adds rigidity without sacrificing vision. Their fit is secure, and the coverage more than enough for road and gravel race use. The Prizm Road lens is brilliant, too.

Garmin Edge 540 bike computer
Save 16%
Garmin Edge 540 bike computer: was $349.99 now $295 at Amazon

The Edge 540 is a feature-packed bike computer that boasts a 40+ hour battery life, connectivity to pretty much every third-party sensor on the market, and hyper-accurate GPS tracking of your rides. It doesn't have a touchscreen, so if that's a problem, look to the Edge 840, but many cyclists prefer the simplicity that button navigation provides, especially in the wet with thick gloves.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro
Save 44%
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro: was $899.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The 7X Pro is the biggest in the Fenix 7 range, with a huge 51mm screen. It offers the same solar charging