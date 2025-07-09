Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: The best savings for cyclists on day two of the sale

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Day 2025 four-day sale event, and the Cyclingnews tech team has been busy.

The sale event kicked off yesterday, running from Tuesday 8th July to Friday 11th July, and here in our live report, we've got a roundup of the very best deals from the first 36 hours of the sale.

And while we've also got a separate hub collating the best Amazon Prime Day bike deals, the feed at the bottom of this page contains the latest new deals we find, as soon as we find them (along with a stream of consciousness from our team for added colour).

As ever, we will only post products that we think are actually worth owning, and with discounts that we think are actually noteworthy. It won't just be Amazon deals, either. Other retailers are trying to compete with sales of their own, and we've got those in our crosshairs too.

Editor's top picks

UK Save 35% Camelbak Podium Sports Water Bottle: was £13 now £8.49 at Amazon The Podium gets a spot in my top picks not because of a best-ever price, but simply as a result of the bottle being excellent, and so any discount makes it all the better a buy.

UK Save 29% Worx WG620E Hydroshot Portable Pressure Washer: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon If you don't have an outside tap at home, or you simply want to wash your bike in the car park after a ride before muddying your car's interior, this is a gamechanger. Just drop the hose end into a bucket (or even a stream) and jet wash the muck away.

USA Save 82% Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes: was $200 now $36.10 at Amazon Great shoes, excellent style, and an incredible price. This deal is chosen among my picks because of those three attributes. The exact price you pay depends on the colour and size combo, but there's plenty of choice and a lot of them are given enormous discounts.

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon A best-ever price on my favourite pair of wireless earphones. With an IPX4 rating, they'll keep the sweat at bay on the indoor trainer, and the active noise cancellation lets you block out the world if you wear them off the bike.

USA Save 33% Garmin Edge 1040, GPS Bike Computer: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Another best-ever price, the Edge 1040 was replaced by the newer Edge 1050 just last year, so it was a surprise to see it given such a heavy discount. If you can stump up the cash, this future-proof computer should stay with you for many years to come.

Amazon Prime Day: The best USA deals

Save 29% MagicShine EVO 1100 Underneath Mounted Bike Light: was $69.99 now $49.86 at Amazon Mounting under your bars, this version of the Evo boasts 1100 lumens of brightness, which is enough to ride at night on unlit roads. The wireless remote lets you adjust settings without taking your hands off the bars, but it can also be controlled using Di2 shifters. The beam pattern is excellent too, and the IPX6 waterproofing is enough to stave off the spray from the mudguard-forgetting rider in front of you on the club ride.

Save 29% Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses: was $297 now $211.60 at Amazon An old school design, but one that works well both on and off the bike. The coverage mightn't be as big as more modern designs like the Sutro, but they're comfy and secure, and Oakley's lens clarity is always excellent.

Save 56% Oakley Encoder Sunglasses: was $293 now $127.50 at Amazon The Encoders are our pick as the best overall in our guide to the best cycling glasses. The curved upper adds rigidity without sacrificing vision. Their fit is secure, and the coverage more than enough for road and gravel race use. The Prizm Road lens is brilliant, too.