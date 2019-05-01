Image 1 of 13 Chris Froome will race the new Pinarello Dogma F12 at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 13 A close looks at the seat cluster (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 13 The Dogma F12 has an all-new fork but retains the aero tabs to the rear of the dropouts (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 13 Like most modern framesets, the Dogma F12 has a frame-specific seat post (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 13 The head tube features an aerodynamic hour glass profile (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 13 Contrasting Pinarello decals overlay the black and red fade paint design (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 13 Chris Froome is also using the brand new Garmin Edge 830 computer (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 13 A Team Ineos sticker sits on the top tube of the bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 13 A look at Chris Froome's cockpit setup (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 13 Team Ineos stick with components and wheels from Shimano (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 13 Froome runs his usual elliptical chain rings (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 13 The rear end of Chris Froome's new bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 13 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Chris Froome, Dave Brailsford and Jim Ratcliffe officially presented Team Ineos on Wednesday in Yorkshire as the British WorldTour team morphed from Team Sky. Pinarello also celebrated the occasion with an all-new race bike, the Pinarello Dogma F12.

The new frameset is more aero and stiffer than the outgoing Dogma F10 and includes an updated and integrated handlebar/stem system from Most.

Team Ineos stick with Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrains and wheels and Chris Froome opts for his usual elliptical chainrings.

The new team sponsor and name also ushers in new colours. A deep crimson red replaces the team’s iconic blue and features in the new team kit from Castelli alongside the matching paint design on the frame.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Chris Froome’s brand new Pinarello Dogma F12.

Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with elliptical 52/38 chainrings, 175mm cranks

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebar/stem: MOST Talon Ultra

Handlebar tape: Most

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 830