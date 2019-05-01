Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F12 – Gallery
All-new race bike and colours for Team Ineos leader
Chris Froome, Dave Brailsford and Jim Ratcliffe officially presented Team Ineos on Wednesday in Yorkshire as the British WorldTour team morphed from Team Sky. Pinarello also celebrated the occasion with an all-new race bike, the Pinarello Dogma F12.
The new frameset is more aero and stiffer than the outgoing Dogma F10 and includes an updated and integrated handlebar/stem system from Most.
Team Ineos stick with Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrains and wheels and Chris Froome opts for his usual elliptical chainrings.
The new team sponsor and name also ushers in new colours. A deep crimson red replaces the team’s iconic blue and features in the new team kit from Castelli alongside the matching paint design on the frame.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Chris Froome’s brand new Pinarello Dogma F12.
Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with elliptical 52/38 chainrings, 175mm cranks
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebar/stem: MOST Talon Ultra
Handlebar tape: Most
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 830
