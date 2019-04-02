Jasper Philipsen's 2019 Colnago C64 - Gallery
(Nearly) all-Italian race machine for young Belgian star
Jasper Philipsen signed a two-year contract with UAE Team Emirates for 2019 and 2020 following a successful 2018 season with US-based development team Hagens Berman Axeon, which saw the Belgian win a stage at the Tour of Utah, alongside a podium at De Panne.
The now 21-year-old got his WorldTour career off to a stellar start with a stage victory at the Tour Down Under, beating the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch sprint and confirming his status as one of the future stars of the sport.
UAE Team Emirates riders have the choice of the C64, V2-R and Concept framesets from Colnago for the 2019 season and Philipsen has raced on both the rim brake and disc brake-equipped Colnago C64 so far this season.
The Colnago framesets are equipped nearly entirely with Italian components from Campagnolo, Vittoria, Deda, Prologo and Elite, with the Look pedals the only non-Italian components.
A matt black finish on the frame is contrasted with white and red highlights, while the United Arab Emirates flag appears on the seat tube of the bike.
Jasper Philipsen's Colnago C64 full bike specifications
- Frameset: Colnago C64
- Front brake: Campagnolo direct mount
- Rear brake: Campagnolo direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed
- Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed
- Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed
- Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29
- Chain: Campagnolo Record 12-speed
- Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed
- Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control tubular
- Handlebars: Deda Zero100, 420mm
- Stem: Deda Zero100
- Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
- Saddle: Prologo NDR
- Seat post: Colnago C64
- Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi
- Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount
- Rider height: 1.76m
- Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm
