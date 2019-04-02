Jasper Philipsen's 2019 Colnago C64 - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Jasper Philipsen's Colnago C64 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 15 A look at the 'lugged' seat junction on the C64 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 15 Many teams opt for the tried and tested Elite Ciussi bottle cages during the Classics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 15 UAE Team Emirates use pedals from French brand Look (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 15 The Colnago is equipped with a full Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed EPS drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 15 Campagnolo's direct mount brakes are a non-series component (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 15 Campagnolo's latest 12-speed groupset go for subtle model decals on the components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 15 Aerodynamic Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 wheels were used during Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 15 The cockpt consists of Deda Zero100 components paired with an out-front mount from K-Edge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 15 The Belgian runs a classic swoop-shaped handlebar (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 15 Philipsen opts for a Prologo NDR saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 15 Jasper Philipsen's K-Zero time trial training bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 15 Jasper Philipsen shows off his Colnago (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 15 A roller on the rear of the moped allows contact between the front wheel, reducing the risk of an accident (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 15 Philipsen also has a moped, which is used for motor paced training (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Jasper Philipsen signed a two-year contract with UAE Team Emirates for 2019 and 2020 following a successful 2018 season with US-based development team Hagens Berman Axeon, which saw the Belgian win a stage at the Tour of Utah, alongside a podium at De Panne.

The now 21-year-old got his WorldTour career off to a stellar start with a stage victory at the Tour Down Under, beating the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch sprint and confirming his status as one of the future stars of the sport.

UAE Team Emirates riders have the choice of the C64, V2-R and Concept framesets from Colnago for the 2019 season and Philipsen has raced on both the rim brake and disc brake-equipped Colnago C64 so far this season.

The Colnago framesets are equipped nearly entirely with Italian components from Campagnolo, Vittoria, Deda, Prologo and Elite, with the Look pedals the only non-Italian components.

A matt black finish on the frame is contrasted with white and red highlights, while the United Arab Emirates flag appears on the seat tube of the bike.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Jasper Philipsen's Colnago C64.

Jasper Philipsen's Colnago C64 full bike specifications

Frameset: Colnago C64

Front brake: Campagnolo direct mount

Campagnolo direct mount Rear brake: Campagnolo direct mount

Campagnolo direct mount Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed

Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed

Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed

Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29

Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29 Chain: Campagnolo Record 12-speed

Campagnolo Record 12-speed Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control tubular

Handlebars: Deda Zero100, 420mm

Deda Zero100, 420mm Stem: Deda Zero100

Deda Zero100 Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Look Keo Blade Carbon Saddle: Prologo NDR

Prologo NDR Seat post: Colnago C64

Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi

Elite Ciussi Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount