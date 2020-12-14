WorldTour bikes and tech: Who's using what in 2021?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bikes guide for 2021: A complete and comprehensive roundup of the 2021 UCI WorldTeams, their bikes and their equipment in the upcoming cycling season.

We're all aware that the 2020 season was a season like no other. What started off with promise and excitement was quickly curtailed by COVID-19 in the lead up to the Classics. Races were postponed and the five-month hiatus led to a lack of exposure for sponsors. As a result, some teams experienced painful funding cuts, while others chose to go the extra mile to create additional exposure for their sponsors.

But when it finally resumed, the 2020 season didn't disappoint. On the road, we were treated to what many are calling one of the best Tours de France ever, while in the paddocks, the rim versus disc debate made itself known, clincher tyres stole the limelight amid the tubeless debate, and teams looked to mountain bike disc rotors to save a few grams of weight.

But putting the past in the past and looking ahead to 2021, there's plenty to look forward to. As always, the arrival of a new season means new teams, new sponsors, new bikes and new tech, as well as a likelihood of new trends for us to unravel.

Bikes

Every few years, The WorldTour has veritable merry-go-round of sponsorship change. At the start of 2019, we saw BMC, Giant and Cervélo all swap as BMC Racing became CCC Team and switched to Giant. Team Sunweb moved from Giant to Cervélo and Dimension Data signed with BMC to complete the triangle.

This year, a similar triangle involves Bianchi, Cervélo and Scott. Mitchelton-Scott will rename to GreenEdge Cycling - the longstanding name of the team's operating company - and switch to Bianchi bikes. Jumbo-Visma, therefore, step away from Bianchi and climb aboard bikes from Cervélo, while elsewhere Team Sunweb rebrand to Team DSM and their partnership with Cervélo ends, leaving the door open for Scott to step in.

A separate change involves French outfit AG2R-Citröen, who step away from Eddy Merckx bikes in favour of BMC. As a result, Eddy Merckx's brand leaves the WorldTour and BMC's presence in the peloton grows from one team to two, since the Swiss brand is also currently in its third of a three-year deal with Doug Ryder's South African outfit that was recently renamed to Qhubeka-Assos.

The number of teams in the WorldTour has remained steady at 19, although the makeup of one of those teams has changed significantly. Want You Cycling, the company behind the Circus-Wanty Gobert team has taken over Continuum Sports, the operating company behind CCC Team, and will step up into the WorldTour as a result. With them, they bring Cube Bikes into the WorldTour for the first time in the company's history.

As a result, 2021 will be the first season without a Giant bicycle in the pro peloton since the turn of the Millenium.

Groupsets

Shimano remains fitted to the vast majority of bikes in the peloton, with 13 teams running its Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. SRAM will be used by two teams while Campagnolo has grown by one, and will now be employed by four.

Ceramic bearings maintain a presence in the sport with both Astana and ISN running the OSPW from Ceramicspeed and Lotto Soudal running C-Bear for another season.

Other changes

When it comes to computers, Garmin retains its majority presence with nine teams already confirmed, however, Wahoo's ascendency continues and the Atlanta company grabs a bigger slice of the WorldTour pie with two new teams, now up to five. Both teams that used SRM in 2020 move elsewhere, with Lotto-Soudal moving away to Garmin and Cofidis opting for Wahoo. Team DSM also switch to Wahoo, but from Sigma computers, and Cyclingnews is led to believe change is afoot at UAE Team Emirates, too.

Best cycling computers: Route mapping and data tracking, the best bike computers will do it all

Circus Wanty Gobert, who are to be known in 2021 as Intermarché Wanty Gobert, will be supplied with cycling computers from Bryton, a brand that in 2020 was found on the bikes of Israel Start-Up Nation.

Four teams are yet to confirm their brand of computers for 2021 so far, so it's possible that SRM, Sigma and Stages will retain a presence in the WorldTour, but as for which teams, we'll have to wait until January to see.

Israel Start-Up Nation are one of those teams. Their agreement with Bryton was penned for just one year, so change seems likely, but the new brand is currently unconfirmed. One change that is confirmed at Chris Froome's new team is a switch in the team's clothing supplier, as the team jumps ship from the collapsing Katusha brand with a year remaining on their contract and move to Jinga clothing.

And on the subject of clothing, the newly named Bahrain Victorious will no longer wear Le Col and will instead wear kit from Italian company Nalini. Meanwhile, Team DSM are taking their kit sponsorship into their own hands, launching their own clothing brand called Keep Challenging clothing.

Best cycling jerseys : long sleeve jerseys for your cold-weather rides

: long sleeve jerseys for your cold-weather rides Best cycling shorts: Brilliant bib shorts ridden and rated

At a glance: Who's using what in 2021? Team Bikes Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers Turbo trainers AG2R Citröen Team BMC Campagnolo Campagnolo TBC Fizik BMC Wahoo TBC Astana Pro Team Wilier Shimano Corima Giordana Prologo Wilier Garmin Tacx Bahrain Victorious Merida Shimano Vision Nalini Prologo FSA, Vision, Prologo Garmin Elite Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Shimano Roval Sportful Specialized Pro, Specialized Wahoo Wahoo Circus-Wanty Gobert Cube Shimano TBC Santic Prologo Cube Bryton Elite Cofidis De Rosa Campagnolo Fulcrum Nalini Selle Italia Errea Wahoo Elite Deceuninck-QuickStep Specialized Shimano Roval Vermarc Specialized Pro, Specialized Wahoo Tacx EF Pro Cycling Cannondale TBC Vision Rapha Prologo FSA, Vision Garmin Tacx GreenEdge Cycling Bianchi Shimano Shimano, Vision Giordana Fizik FSA,Vision Garmin Tacx Groupama-FDJ Lapierre TBC TBC Ale TBC TBC TBC TBC Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Shimano Shimano Castelli Fizik MOST Garmin Wahoo Israel Start–Up Nation Factor Shimano Black Inc Jinga Selle Italia Black Inc TBC Elite Jumbo–Visma Cervélo Shimano Shimano Agu Fizik FSA Garmin Tacx Lotto Soudal Ridley Campagnolo Campagnolo Vermarc Prologo Deda Garmin Tacx Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Zipp Ale Fizik Canyon Garmin Elite Qhubeka Assos BMC Shimano / Rotor Hunt Assos Selle Italia BMC Garmin Tacx neo 2t Team DSM Scott Shimano Shimano Team's own PRO Syncros Wahoo Elite Trek–Segafredo Trek SRAM Bontrager Santini Bontrager Bontrager TBC Saris UAE Team Emirates Colnago Campagnolo Campagnolo TBC Prologo Deda TBC Elite

AG2R Citröen Team

Bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Warp TT

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: TBC

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: BMC

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo trainers: TBC

Astana Pro Team

Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante, Wilier Turbine TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Corima

Clothing: Giordana

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Wilier

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

Bahrain Victorious

Bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Vision Metron

Clothing: Nalini

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision, Prologo

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Elite

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Roval

Clothing: Sportful

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo trainers: Wahoo

Circus-Wanty Gobert

Bikes: Cube

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: TBC

Clothing: Santic

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Cube

Computers: Bryton

Turbo trainers: Elite

Cofidis

Bikes: De Rosa Merak, De Rosa Pininfarina, De Rosa TT-03

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Fulcrum

Clothing: Nalini

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Errea

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo trainers: Elite

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Roval

Clothing: Vermarc

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo trainers: Tacx

EF Pro Cycling

Bikes: Cannondale

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Rapha

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

GreenEdge Cycling

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Bianchi)

Bikes: Bianchi Specialissima Disc, Bianchi Oltre XR4 rim, Bianchi Aquila TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano, Vision

Clothing: Giordana

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

Groupama-FDJ

Bikes: Lapierre (exact models unconfirmed)

Groupset: TBC (likely Shimano)

Wheels: TBC (likely Shimano)

Clothing: Ale

Saddles: TBC

Finishing Kit: TBC

Computers: TBC

Turbo trainers: TBC

Ineos Grenadiers

Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12 rim, Pinarello Bolide TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano (Lightweight, Princeton Carbonworks are non-sponsored additions)

Clothing: Castelli

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: MOST

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Wahoo

Israel Start–Up Nation

Bikes: Factor

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (CeramicSpeed OSPW)

Wheels: Black Inc

Clothing: Jinga

Saddles: Selle Italie

Finishing Kit: Black Inc

Computers: TBC

Turbo trainers: Elite

Jumbo–Visma

Bikes: Cervelo R5, Cervelo S5, Cervelo P5

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Agu

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

Lotto Soudal

Bikes: Ridley Helium, Ridley Noah Fast, Ridley Dean TT

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, C-Bear ceramic bearings

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Vermarc

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Deda

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

Movistar Team

Bikes: Canyon Ultimate, Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Speedmax

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Ale

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Elite

Qhubeka Assos

Bikes: BMC Teammachine, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Timemachine

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc, Rotor crankset

Wheels: Hunt

Clothing: Assos

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: BMC

Computers: Garmin

Turbo trainers: Tacx

Team DSM

(Image credit: Team DSM )

Bikes: Scott

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)

Saddles: PRO

Finishing Kit: Syncros

Computers: Wahoo

Turbo trainers: Elite

Trek–Segafredo

Bikes: Trek Madone, Trek Emonda, Trek Domane

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Saddles: Bontrager

Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Computers: TBC

Turbo trainers: Saris

UAE Team Emirates

Bikes: Colnago

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: TBC

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Deda

Computers: TBC

Turbo trainers: Elite