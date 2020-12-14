WorldTour bikes and tech: Who's using what in 2021?
By Josh Croxton
Giant Bicycles missing from the WorldTour for the first time since the '90s
Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bikes guide for 2021: A complete and comprehensive roundup of the 2021 UCI WorldTeams, their bikes and their equipment in the upcoming cycling season.
We're all aware that the 2020 season was a season like no other. What started off with promise and excitement was quickly curtailed by COVID-19 in the lead up to the Classics. Races were postponed and the five-month hiatus led to a lack of exposure for sponsors. As a result, some teams experienced painful funding cuts, while others chose to go the extra mile to create additional exposure for their sponsors.
But when it finally resumed, the 2020 season didn't disappoint. On the road, we were treated to what many are calling one of the best Tours de France ever, while in the paddocks, the rim versus disc debate made itself known, clincher tyres stole the limelight amid the tubeless debate, and teams looked to mountain bike disc rotors to save a few grams of weight.
But putting the past in the past and looking ahead to 2021, there's plenty to look forward to. As always, the arrival of a new season means new teams, new sponsors, new bikes and new tech, as well as a likelihood of new trends for us to unravel.
Bikes
Every few years, The WorldTour has veritable merry-go-round of sponsorship change. At the start of 2019, we saw BMC, Giant and Cervélo all swap as BMC Racing became CCC Team and switched to Giant. Team Sunweb moved from Giant to Cervélo and Dimension Data signed with BMC to complete the triangle.
This year, a similar triangle involves Bianchi, Cervélo and Scott. Mitchelton-Scott will rename to GreenEdge Cycling - the longstanding name of the team's operating company - and switch to Bianchi bikes. Jumbo-Visma, therefore, step away from Bianchi and climb aboard bikes from Cervélo, while elsewhere Team Sunweb rebrand to Team DSM and their partnership with Cervélo ends, leaving the door open for Scott to step in.
A separate change involves French outfit AG2R-Citröen, who step away from Eddy Merckx bikes in favour of BMC. As a result, Eddy Merckx's brand leaves the WorldTour and BMC's presence in the peloton grows from one team to two, since the Swiss brand is also currently in its third of a three-year deal with Doug Ryder's South African outfit that was recently renamed to Qhubeka-Assos.
The number of teams in the WorldTour has remained steady at 19, although the makeup of one of those teams has changed significantly. Want You Cycling, the company behind the Circus-Wanty Gobert team has taken over Continuum Sports, the operating company behind CCC Team, and will step up into the WorldTour as a result. With them, they bring Cube Bikes into the WorldTour for the first time in the company's history.
As a result, 2021 will be the first season without a Giant bicycle in the pro peloton since the turn of the Millenium.
Groupsets
Shimano remains fitted to the vast majority of bikes in the peloton, with 13 teams running its Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. SRAM will be used by two teams while Campagnolo has grown by one, and will now be employed by four.
Ceramic bearings maintain a presence in the sport with both Astana and ISN running the OSPW from Ceramicspeed and Lotto Soudal running C-Bear for another season.
Other changes
When it comes to computers, Garmin retains its majority presence with nine teams already confirmed, however, Wahoo's ascendency continues and the Atlanta company grabs a bigger slice of the WorldTour pie with two new teams, now up to five. Both teams that used SRM in 2020 move elsewhere, with Lotto-Soudal moving away to Garmin and Cofidis opting for Wahoo. Team DSM also switch to Wahoo, but from Sigma computers, and Cyclingnews is led to believe change is afoot at UAE Team Emirates, too.
Circus Wanty Gobert, who are to be known in 2021 as Intermarché Wanty Gobert, will be supplied with cycling computers from Bryton, a brand that in 2020 was found on the bikes of Israel Start-Up Nation.
Four teams are yet to confirm their brand of computers for 2021 so far, so it's possible that SRM, Sigma and Stages will retain a presence in the WorldTour, but as for which teams, we'll have to wait until January to see.
Israel Start-Up Nation are one of those teams. Their agreement with Bryton was penned for just one year, so change seems likely, but the new brand is currently unconfirmed. One change that is confirmed at Chris Froome's new team is a switch in the team's clothing supplier, as the team jumps ship from the collapsing Katusha brand with a year remaining on their contract and move to Jinga clothing.
And on the subject of clothing, the newly named Bahrain Victorious will no longer wear Le Col and will instead wear kit from Italian company Nalini. Meanwhile, Team DSM are taking their kit sponsorship into their own hands, launching their own clothing brand called Keep Challenging clothing.
AG2R Citröen Team
Bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Warp TT
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: TBC
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: BMC
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo trainers: TBC
Astana Pro Team
Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante, Wilier Turbine TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Corima
Clothing: Giordana
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Wilier
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
Bahrain Victorious
Bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Vision Metron
Clothing: Nalini
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision, Prologo
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Elite
Bora-Hansgrohe
Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Roval
Clothing: Sportful
Saddles: Specialized
Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo trainers: Wahoo
Circus-Wanty Gobert
Bikes: Cube
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: TBC
Clothing: Santic
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Cube
Computers: Bryton
Turbo trainers: Elite
Cofidis
Bikes: De Rosa Merak, De Rosa Pininfarina, De Rosa TT-03
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Fulcrum
Clothing: Nalini
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: Errea
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo trainers: Elite
Deceuninck-QuickStep
Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Roval
Clothing: Vermarc
Saddles: Specialized
Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo trainers: Tacx
EF Pro Cycling
Bikes: Cannondale
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Rapha
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
GreenEdge Cycling
Bikes: Bianchi Specialissima Disc, Bianchi Oltre XR4 rim, Bianchi Aquila TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano, Vision
Clothing: Giordana
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
Groupama-FDJ
Bikes: Lapierre (exact models unconfirmed)
Groupset: TBC (likely Shimano)
Wheels: TBC (likely Shimano)
Clothing: Ale
Saddles: TBC
Finishing Kit: TBC
Computers: TBC
Turbo trainers: TBC
Ineos Grenadiers
Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12 rim, Pinarello Bolide TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano (Lightweight, Princeton Carbonworks are non-sponsored additions)
Clothing: Castelli
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: MOST
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Wahoo
Israel Start–Up Nation
Bikes: Factor
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (CeramicSpeed OSPW)
Wheels: Black Inc
Clothing: Jinga
Saddles: Selle Italie
Finishing Kit: Black Inc
Computers: TBC
Turbo trainers: Elite
Jumbo–Visma
Bikes: Cervelo R5, Cervelo S5, Cervelo P5
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Agu
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
Lotto Soudal
Bikes: Ridley Helium, Ridley Noah Fast, Ridley Dean TT
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, C-Bear ceramic bearings
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Vermarc
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: Deda
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
Movistar Team
Bikes: Canyon Ultimate, Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Speedmax
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Ale
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Elite
Qhubeka Assos
Bikes: BMC Teammachine, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Timemachine
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc, Rotor crankset
Wheels: Hunt
Clothing: Assos
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: BMC
Computers: Garmin
Turbo trainers: Tacx
Team DSM
Bikes: Scott
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)
Saddles: PRO
Finishing Kit: Syncros
Computers: Wahoo
Turbo trainers: Elite
Trek–Segafredo
Bikes: Trek Madone, Trek Emonda, Trek Domane
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini
Saddles: Bontrager
Finishing Kit: Bontrager
Computers: TBC
Turbo trainers: Saris
UAE Team Emirates
Bikes: Colnago
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: TBC
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Deda
Computers: TBC
Turbo trainers: Elite
