Giant confirmed as bike supplier for CCC Team in 2019

Team Sunweb's Giant Propel framesets featured proprietary bottle cages and bottles from Giant (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

The CCC men's and women's teams will ride Giant and Liv for the 2019 season, the company has confirmed. The move completes a merry-go-round of bike suppliers with former named sponsor BMC switching to supply Dimension Data and their previous supplier Cervelo moving to Team Sunweb, who have ridden Giant since 2013.

It has been known since the end of last year that Swiss bicycle manufacturer BMC would step away from the team after this season and rumours that Giant would come on board have been around since May. After protracted negotiations, it was confirmed during the Tour de France that the Polish CCC company would step in as the primary sponsor for the team. Several key riders have left the team, including Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis, and the squad will be built around Greg Van Avermaet in the coming season.

"We are delighted to welcome Giant as the bike and primary technical partner of CCC Team,” said general manager Jim Ochowicz. "In 2019, we will start a new chapter as a team and the partnership with Giant will see our riders race on some of the best bikes in the world. The biggest WorldTour races, including time trials, one-day classics, and Grand Tours, have been won on Giant bikes over the years which is a testament to their expertise and ground-breaking technology and design.

"As CCC Team, Continuum Sports will have a new look and new objectives in 2019, so to welcome a technical partner of Giant’s calibre gives us the utmost confidence as we approach the coming season. We are excited to work together and reach new success with Giant at the WorldTour level."

After securing sponsorship of BMC's holding company Continuum Sports, CCC added a women's team to their portfolio by merging with the Dutch WaowDeals squad. The team will continue to be headlined by Marianne Vos and will retain a large number of their current line-up with additional signings, including Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. The squad will ride Giant’s women’s brand Liv, which they rode between 2009 and 2016 as the former Rabobank squad.