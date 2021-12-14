WorldTour bikes and tech: Who's using what in 2022?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bikes guide for 2022: a complete and comprehensive round-up of the 2022 UCI WorldTeams, their bikes and their equipment in the upcoming cycling season.

With the 2021 season over, the attention and focus of the WorldTour teams quickly turned to preparation for 2022. On the face of it, the 2021 season was one of smooth sailing compared to the wildly disrupted season that preceded it, but pro road cycling's fragile sponsorship model means several team managers still have to work immensely hard to secure a future for their team, riders and staff.

Case in point: Team Qhubeka NextHash. The South African team struggled for financial security all year and, after a deadline extension, were refused a 2022 WorldTour license by the UCI. This means that the number of teams in the WorldTour drops from 19 to 18 in 2022.

However, while the immense investments of title sponsors are the foundations on which a team can survive, they're not the only sponsors on which a team relies. Beyond the millions of dollars required to obtain a WorldTour licence and operate a team at the top of the sport, the teams also need bikes on which to race, saddles on which to sit, clothing to wear and helmets to keep them safe.

They wouldn't be a very successful bike racing team without them, would they?

And this is where the sponsorship model gets a little more granular. The bike industry is rife with brands vying for attention. Be they bike brands, kit manufacturers or shoe suppliers, they all want a slice of the pie, and they all have something to offer that the team needs.

Of course, there are varying types of sponsor agreement. Some will include a cash injection alongside the provision of equipment, while others will be the equipment alone, though of course, rarely will such details be shared publicly. In addition, some agreements will be a simple handover of product in return for the publicity it will garner, while others will be fully integrated technical partnerships where the two parties work together to innovate, develop and market their products.

For example, Specialized's partnership with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl is much more than just a shipment of bikes. Representatives from the brand are almost always present at winter training camps and big races to help riders and receive feedback. The team are given access to the brand's wind tunnel, its team of bike fit specialists at sister brand Retül, and its range of footwear, helmets and components.

The brand also works particularly closely with select riders on the development of future products. Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish were integral to the creation of the S-Works Ares shoes, for example, and Kasper Asgreen was providing feedback on the Tarmac SL7 two years before it was finished.

One team doing things slightly differently are Team DSM, who have taken the development of their clothing in-house. Although still relying on third parties for support - initially Bioracer and now Nalini - they are developing their own racewear, rather than simply wearing sponsor-supplied kit.

Rarely is a sponsorship agreement indefinite. Many are agreed for two or three years - sometimes even just for one - and, as you can expect, it's usually the more integrated partnerships that last the longest and bear the most fruit, both in terms of performance and publicity. However, to many, the grass seems greener on the other side, so every few years the WorldTour sees a merry-go-round of swaps as teams and their sponsors part ways and form new agreements elsewhere.

Bikes

At the start of last season, such an event involved Bianchi, Cervélo, and Scott. Mitchelton-Scott changed to Team BikeExchange and switched from Scott bikes to Bianchi; Jumbo-Visma stepped away from Bianchi and climbed aboard bikes from Cervélo; while Team Sunweb rebranded to Team DSM and their partnership with Cervélo ended, leaving the door open for Scott to step in.

This year, there's much less movement, with 17 of the 18 WorldTour teams confirmed to be riding the same brand as in 2021. However, last year's deal between Bianchi and Team BikeExchange was only penned for a single year, and nothing has been announced yet regarding an extension. Nothing is yet confirmed, but Cyclingnews understands that they will be parting ways, potentially leaving room for Giant to return to the WorldTour after its first season out since the 1990s.

Clothing

A similar merry-go-round is happening in the clothing department. Bioracer has stepped away from the project with Team DSM in favour of a partnership with Ineos Grenadiers. Cyclingnews understands their previous sponsor Castelli will supply QuickStep-AlphaVinyl.

Meanwhile, in order to step into the vacancy left at Team DSM, Nalini Clothing has stopped supplying Cofidis. However, instead of QuickStep's former supplier Vermarc completing the circle, Decathlon's in-house brand Van Rysel will step into the WorldTour to plug that Cofidis gap, leaving Vermarc to focus solely on its other team, Lotto Soudal.

Groupsets

As yet, the only confirmed groupset change for the 2022 season is Lotto Soudal's switch away from Campagnolo in favour of Shimano, a change that was announced in late October alongside a separate contract extension that will see the team continue aboard Ridley bikes until 2026. This move also saw the team swap Campagnolo wheels for DT Swiss.

The big question on the groupset front is not a question of one brand against another, such as SRAM vs Shimano , but actually a case of Shimano against itself. More specifically, whether teams will upgrade to Shimano's new 12-speed Dura-Ace groupset or be sticking with the older 11-speed version. Of all the 18 teams confirmed to be in the WorldTour in 2022, 12 have so far confirmed the use of Shimano, with only eight confirming the use of the latest 12-speed groupset.

So far, two teams (Movistar and Trek-Segafredo) have confirmed to be using SRAM's 12-speed Red eTap groupset, with a further three - AG2R Citroën, Cofidis and UAE Team Emirates - running Campagnolo.

Team BikeExchange-Jayco have yet to confirm anything, so with Campagnolo dropping from four teams to three, we wonder whether that fourth investment will be pushed to the Australian outfit instead, or whether Shimano will want to make up for lost publicity after Qhubeka NextHash's departure from the WorldTour peloton.

At a glance: Who's using what in 2022? Team Bikes Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers AG2R Citröen Team BMC Campagnolo Super Record EPS Campagnolo Rosti Fizik BMC Wahoo Astana Qazaqstan Team Wilier Shimano Dura-Ace Corima Giordana Prologo Wilier Garmin Bahrain - Victorious Merida Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Alé Prologo FSA, Vision Garmin Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Le Col Specialized Pro, Specialized Wahoo Cofidis De Rosa Campagnolo Super Record EPS Fulcrum Van Rysel Selle Italia FSA/Vision Wahoo EF Education-Nippo Cannondale Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Vision Rapha Prologo FSA, Vision TBC Groupama-FDJ Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Alé Prologo Lapierre Garmin Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Bioracer Fizik MOST Garmin Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux Cube Shimano Dura-Ace Newmen TBC Prologo Cube Bryton Israel Start–Up Nation Factor Shimano Dura-Ace Black Inc Jinga Selle Italia Black Inc Hammerhead Jumbo-Visma Cervélo Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Agu Fizik FSA Garmin Lotto Soudal Ridley Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed DT Swiss Vermarc Selle Italia Deda Elementi Garmin Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red eTap AXS Zipp La Passione Fizik Canyon Garmin Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval TBC Specialized Pro, Specialized TBC Team BikeExchange Jayco TBC TBC TBC Alé TBC TBC TBC Team DSM Scott Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Team's own x Nalini PRO Syncros Wahoo Trek–Segafredo Trek SRAM Red eTap AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Bontrager Wahoo UAE Team Emirates Colnago Campagnolo Super Record EPS Campagnolo Gobik Prologo Deda SRM

Bikes : BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Warp TT

: BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Warp TT Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Wheels : Campagnolo

: Campagnolo Clothing : Rosti

: Rosti Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : BMC

: BMC Computers: Wahoo

There's no change at AG2R Citröen, meaning the French team will continue aboard Swiss brand BMC equipped with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset and Campagnolo wheels.

Courtesy of limitations set by bike design, the team will be exclusively committed to disc brakes. They will bear the threads of Rosti clothing once more, and will be navigated by Wahoo's Elemnt range of computers.

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Corima

: Corima Clothing : Giordana

: Giordana Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Aside from the departure of sponsor Premier Tech and the consequent name change, the Astana team see no major equipment changes. They will continue aboard Wilier bikes with Corima wheels, wearing Giordana clothing and using Garmin computers.

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

There's also little change at Bahrain Victorious. The team did start the 2021 campaign in Nalini clothing, before they switched to Alé during the summer, but that new partner remains along with the use of Merida Bikes, Shimano groupsets and Vision/FSA componentry.

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Roval

: Roval Clothing : Le Col

: Le Col Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Wahoo

Alongside the departure of Peter Sagan, the German Bora-Hansgrohe squad also saw their longtime clothing sponsor, Sportful head for the exit, so in steps British brand Le Col to provide the kit. That and an upgrade to the newest Dura-Ace groupset aside, everything else remains the same, with the continued use of Specialized bikes and all the peripherals that come with it, including Roval components.

Bikes : De Rosa Merak, SK Pininfarina, TT-03 (time trials)

: De Rosa Merak, SK Pininfarina, TT-03 (time trials) Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Wheels : Fulcrum

: Fulcrum Clothing : Van Rysel

: Van Rysel Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : FSA/Vision

: FSA/Vision Computers: Wahoo

Cofidis are forming part of the four-way clothing sponsor shuffle this year. They lose Nalini as a sponsor, but gain Van Rysel, the in-house brand of mega European sports-retailer Decathlon.

They will remain on De Rosa bikes for a third year, and will continue to use Campagnolo's groupsets, Fulcrum wheels, Selle Italia saddles and Wahoo computers.

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, SuperSlice

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, SuperSlice Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: TBC

For the most part, it appears EF Education-Nippo are sticking with what they know in 2022, continuing aboard Cannondale bikes, Vision/FSA components and Prologo saddles. There will be an upgrade to the latest Dura-Ace groupset too.

There is still a question mark hanging over which computers they'll use, suggesting a possible switch away from Garmin.

Bikes : Lapierre Aircode, Xelius SL, Aerostorm DRS

: Lapierre Aircode, Xelius SL, Aerostorm DRS Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C50, C60

: Shimano C50, C60 Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Garmin

As one of the teams that are most closely partnered with Shimano, it's unsurprising to see that Groupama FDJ will upgrade to the 12-speed Dura-Ace groupset but, that aside, everything else remains as it was in 2021.

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F

: Pinarello Dogma F Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano (Lightweight, Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano (Lightweight, Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Clothing : Bioracer

: Bioracer Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

The biggest change for Ineos Grenadiers came in the latter half of 2021 when they switched from rim brakes to disc brakes - being the final team in the WorldTour to make the switch. The move came thanks to Pinarello's launch of the Dogma F, which shaved enough weight off to ensure the team could still hit the 6.8kg minimum weight limit while running discs. It's unclear whether the team will still continue to use rim brakes at all, or whether they will be phased out at the turn of the year.

The team have also switched clothing supplier, waving goodbye to Castelli and launching a new partnership with Bioracer.

Bikes : Cube Litening C:68X

: Cube Litening C:68X Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Clothing : TBC

: TBC Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

It appears there will be a couple of changes for the WorldTour's newest recruit, Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux, whose bike sponsor Cube will enter only its second-ever season in the WorldTour. The team will swap Fulcrum wheels for Cube's sister brand Newmen, and a question mark hangs over the team's clothing sponsor for 2022.

Bikes : Factor OSTRO VAM, O2 VAM, ONE Disc, HANZŌ

: Factor OSTRO VAM, O2 VAM, ONE Disc, HANZŌ Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Black Inc (Road: Black 20-80, TT: FIVE, THREE, ZERO)

: Black Inc (Road: Black 20-80, TT: FIVE, THREE, ZERO) Clothing : Jinga

: Jinga Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Black Inc

: Black Inc Computers: Hammerhead

Israel Start-Up Nation will start 2022 exactly how they finished 2021, with Factor's range of bikes, Shimano groupsets, wheels courtesy of Factor's sister brand Black Inc, and computers from the rapidly ascending Hammerhead brand courtesy of its Karoo 2.

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, P5 (TT), Caledonia

: Cervélo S5, R5, P5 (TT), Caledonia Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano

: Shimano Clothing : Agu

: Agu Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : FSA

: FSA Computers: Garmin

Jumbo Visma will also see no equipment changes as they transition from 2021 to 2022, with continued use of Cervélo bikes, Shimano groupsets and wheels, and clothing from Dutch brand Agu.

Bikes : Ridley Helium, Noah Fast, Dean (TT)

: Ridley Helium, Noah Fast, Dean (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : DT Swiss ARC 1100 / ERC 1100

: DT Swiss ARC 1100 / ERC 1100 Clothing : Vermarc

: Vermarc Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Deda

: Deda Computers: Garmin

There's quite an upheaval of componentry in the Lotto Soudal camp, with Campagnolo heading for the exit in both the groupset and wheelset departments. Shimano steps in on the groupset front, supplying its new Dura-Ace groupset, while DT-Swiss will provide its ARC and ERC 1100 wheels.

The teams bikes will remain the same, though, with the partnership with Ridley extended until 2026. Vermarc will continue to supply the team's clothing.

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Clothing : La Passione

: La Passione Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

The only change at Movistar is the deal signed with La Passione to supply the team's kit, replacing Alé. Everything else remains the same, meaning the continued use of Canyon's bikes, SRAM's wireless Red eTap AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Roval

: Roval Clothing : TBC

: TBC Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: TBC

A couple of questions hang over the newly named QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team, who are yet to confirm which brand will supply their computers or their clothing. Cyclingnews understands that Castelli will replace Vermarc in providing the clothing, but we're in the dark about the computer supplier. The brand has used Wahoo for the past two seasons after a single-year deal with Bryton in 2019.

Our prediction is that Stages would be the most likely candidate to fill those boots, given they've spent a year out of the peloton since UAE Team Emirates switched to SRM computers, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Bikes : TBC

: TBC Groupset : TBC

: TBC Wheels : TBC

: TBC Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : TBC

: TBC Finishing Kit : TBC

: TBC Computers: TBC

The rumour mill is strong with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, but ultimately, only one sponsor has been officially unveiled, and that's Alé to supply the clothing, replacing Giordana.

The rumours centre around Bianchi being replaced by Giant Bicycles, a brand that was absent from the WorldTour last year for the first time since the late 1990s. Alongside that, the question remains as to whether the team will stick with Shimano - a brand they'll be hugely familiar with after years of partnership - or whether one of the other two big brands - SRAM or Campagnolo - will step in instead.

With Shimano already replacing Campagnolo at Lotto Soudal, we're watching this space closely to see if Campagnolo drops from three teams to two (possibly even one with Cofidis yet to confirm anything).

Bikes : Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT)

: Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C36, C50, C60

: Shimano C36, C50, C60 Clothing : Own-brand x Nalini

: Own-brand x Nalini Saddles : PRO

: PRO Finishing Kit : Syncros

: Syncros Computers: Wahoo

Almost everything remains the same at Team DSM. The only thing worthy of note is the brand's slightly unusual clothing partnership, and the change in the technical partner involved. Technically, the team's kit is an in-house brand that's not yet available to the public. Last year, that in-house kit was created with help from Bioracer, but since they agreed a deal with Ineos Grenadiers, Nalini has stepped in to fill the void at Team DSM.

That aside though, the team will ride Scott bikes, complete with Shimano groupsets and wheels, while navigation will be provided by Wahoo.

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

The total amount of change at Trek Segafredo adds up to zero. All the equipment that helped Jasper Stuyven to an impressive Milan-San Remo win and Lizzie Deignan to the first ever Women's Paris-Roubaix victory will continue to support the team in 2022.

That means the team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini, who will officially also supply the Tour de France leaders' jerseys in 2022.

Bikes : Colnago

: Colnago Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Wheels : Campagnolo

: Campagnolo Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Deda Elementi

: Deda Elementi Computers: SRM

Finally, UAE Team Emirates and their Tour de France winning talisman, Tadej Pogačar, will start 2022 exactly how they finished 2021, with their Colnago bikes equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets and Campagnolo wheels. Clothing will continue to be supplied by Spanish brand Gobik, while data will be fed from their SRM power meters to their SRM cycling computers. Finishing kit will come from Deda Elementi, while Prologo will provide the comfort.