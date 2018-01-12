WorldTour team bike guide

Image 1 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe's Specialized Tarmac SL6 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Roval CLX 50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 25 Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 25 Team Dimension Data's Cervelo R5 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, ROTOR cranks and ENVE SES 4.5 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 25 Quick-Step Floors' Specialized Tarmac SL6 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Roval CLX 50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 25 EF-Drapac's Cannondale SuperSix Evo with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, FSA cranks and Vision wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 25 Katusha-Alpecin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX with SRAM Red eTap and Zipp 454 NSW wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 25 Mitchelton-Scott's Scott Foil with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, SRM cranks and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 25 Lotto-Soudal's Ridley Noah SL with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 25 FDJ's Lapierre Aircode with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 25 BMC Racing's BMC Teammachine SLR01 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 25 AG2R-La Mondiale's Factor O2 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, SRM cranks and Mavic Cosmic wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 25 Trek-Segafredo's Trek Emonda Disc with Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 and Bontrager Aeolus wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 25 Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 25 Movistar Team's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 25 Astana's Argon18 Gallium Pro with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, FSA cranks and Corima 55 S+ wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 25 Bahrain-Merida's Merida Reacto with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, SRM Origin cranks and Fulcrum Speed 55T wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 25 LottoNL-Jumbo's Bianchi Oltre XR4 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 25 Team Sunweb's Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 and Giant SLR 0 Aero Carbon wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 25 UAE-Team Emirates' Colnago V2-R with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 25 The 2018 Bora-Hansgrohe bikes feature various shades of green on the frames (Image credit: Maciej Bodnar/Instagram) Image 21 of 25 Greg Van Avermaet's BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 22 of 25 Alex Dowsett's 2018 Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Speedmax CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 23 of 25 Sonny Colbrelli's 2018 Merida Reacto (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 25 Tejay van Garderen's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 25 of 25 For the 2018 season BMC have switched from SRM power meters to Shimano's integrated power meter cranksets (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Compared to the merry-go-round that was the 2017 season, things are a lot more stable on the bike and equipment front in the WorldTour in 2018.

Last year we saw three new WorldTour teams, with IAM Cycling and Tinkoff folding, Bahrain-Merida being created, Lampre-Merida becoming UAE Team Emirates, and Bora-Hansgrohe taking the step up to the top-rung of the sport with the signing of Peter Sagan.

Along with the new teams there were new partnerships with the world's leading bike brands. The bike sponsor merry-go-round began when UAE Team Emirates took the Lampre-Merida WorldTour licence but Bahrain-Merida retained the services of the title sponsor. UAE in turn signed up with legendary Italian brand Colnago and it is understood Specialized were a major factor in bringing Peter Sagan to Bora-Hansgrohe and thus replacing the then Pro Continental team's bike sponsor Argon18.

2017 also saw Astana switch from Specialized to Argon18 and AG2R La Mondiale from Focus to Factor. So despite the three new teams and two new sponsorship deals, there was really only one winner and one loser: Colnago and Focus, respectively.

For the 2018 season we see a much more stable state of affairs. Every WorldTour team from 2017 stays at the top of the sport for 2018, and each team is also retaining the services of the brands that provided them with bikes this season.

During the 2017 season, Specialized, Trek, Merida, Lapierre, Cervelo, Pinarello, Colnago and BMC all launched new 2018 models, with nearly all of them available in both rim and disc brake options.

At the end of the season, while not every team had raced on disc equipped bikes, all bar BMC Racing Team and FDJ had registered a disc brake model frameset with the UCI for racing. However, with BMC training on disc brakes ahead of the season, we are likely to see much more of the controversial technology in 2018.

Cyclingnews has put together a table of all the WorldTour teams' bike manufacturers, models, groupsets, wheels, finishing kit, power meters and other accessories.

2018 pro bike galleries and specs

Who's on what

Teams Bike Manufacturer Models Groupset Wheels/Tyres Power meter/Computer Finishing kit and accessories AG2R La Mondiale Factor ONE, O2, Slick (TT) Shimano/SRM/CeramicSpeed Mavic/Continental SRM/SRM Black Inc., Fizik, CeramicSpeed, Elite Astana Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro, Gallium Pro, Krypton, E-118 (TT) Shimano/FSA Corima/Schwalbe Power2Max/Garmin FSA, Prologo, K-Edge, Tacx, Vision Bahrain-Merida Merida Scultura, Reacto, Warp (TT) Shimano/SRM Fulcrum/Continental SRM/SRM Vision, Prologo, Elite BMC Racing Team BMC Granfondo, Teammachine, Timemachine (TT) Shimano Shimano/Vittoria Shimano/Garmin Fizik, 3T, Elite Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Roubaix, Venge, Tarmac, Shiv (TT) Shimano Roval/Specialized Specialized/Wahoo Specialized, K-Edge, Tacx, CeramicSpeed EF Education First-Drapac Cannondale Synapse, CAAD12, SuperSix, SuperSlice (TT) Shimano/FSA Mavic/Mavic SRM/Garmin FSA, Tacx, Fizik FDJ Lapierre Xelius, Aircode, Pulsium, Aerostorn (TT) Shimano Shimano/Continental Shimano/Garmin PRO, K-Edge, Elite, Fizik Lotto Soudal Ridley Helium, Noah, Fenix, Dean (TT) Campagnolo Campagnolo/Vittoria SRM/SRM Dedacciai, LizardSkins, Selle Italia, Tacx, K-Edge Movistar Canyon Endurance, Ultimate, Aeroad, Speedmax (TT) Campagnolo Campagnolo/Continental Power2Max/Garmin Canyon, Elite, Fizik, LizardSkins Mitchelton-Scott Scott Addict, Foil, Plasma (TT) Shimano Shimano/Continental Shimano/TBC Syncros, Elite, K-Edge Quick-Step Floors Specialized Roubaix, Venge, Tarmac, Shiv (TT) Shimano Roval/Specialized Specialized/Garmin CeramicSpeed, FSA, Specialized, Tacx, K-Edge Team Dimension Data Cervelo R-series, S-series, P-series (TT) ROTOR/Shimano ENVE/Continental ROTOR ENVE, Astute, Elite, Joystick Team Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Endurance, Ultimate, Aeroad, Speedmax (TT) SRAM Zipp/Continental Quarq/Wahoo Selle Italia, Tacx, K-Edge Team LottoNL-Jumbo Bianchi Aria, Oltre, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Shimano Shimano/Vittoria Pioneer FSA, Tacx, Fizik Team Sky Pinarello Dogma series, Gan series, Bolide (TT) Shimano Shimano/Continental Shimano/Stages/Wahoo MOST, Fizik, Elite, K-Edge Team Sunweb Giant Defy, TCR, Propel, Trinity (TT) Shimano Giant/Vittoria Shimano/Sigma Sport Giant/Elite Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed (TT) Shimano Bontrager/Vittoria Shimano/Garmin Bontrager UAE Team Emirates Colnago V2-R, Concept, C60, K.Zero (TT) Campagnolo Campagnolo/Vittoria Power2Max/Garmin Dedeacciai, Selle Italia, Elite

Disc brakes

As the disc brake trial continues, 2018 looks to be the season with the most widespread use of the technology in racing.

The 2017 season marked a pivotal point in the implementation of disc brakes in the sport, with the first professional victories on a disc brake equipped bike, and the first at a Grand Tour. Whether you are for or against them, be assured that disc brakes aren't going away anytime soon.

Trek-Segafredo have already committed to riding disc brakes at Grand Tours and Monuments in 2018, and for the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under the majority of the team are riding disc brake equipped Trek Emondas, which notably weigh just 30 grams above the 6.8kg minimum bicycle weight limit.

Katusha-Alpecin are one of the few teams, alongside Quick-Step Floors, Team Sunweb and Bahrain-Merida, that have already used disc brakes in the WorldTour.

BMC Racing look set to join this club in 2018 following each team member training on a BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc at a pre season camp in Spain.

Greg Van Avermaet has been training on a BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc

Could we finally see the UCI ending the three-year disc brake trial and implementing standards and rules for racing with disc brakes in 2019?



Power meters and Shimano dominance

Of the 18 WorldTour teams, 14 use Shimano drivetrain components either fully or partly and a 15th team in Katusha-Alpecin use Shimano direct mount brakes along with their SRAM drivetrain.

Shimano may have the largest marketing budget, compared to the likes of SRAM or Campagnolo, but the fact that the components have such a widespread dominance at the top level of the sport speaks volumes for the brand. Not content with just groupset dominance at the WorldTour level, Shimano officially released its own power meter in 2017, although it was only FDJ who used it in the 2017 season.

BMC Racing are equipped with the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter for the season

For 2018, as with the dominance of groupsets from the Japanese component giant, according to Shimano five more WorldTour teams are shifting to the Shimano power meter: BMC Racing (previously SRM power meters), Michelton-Scott (previously SRM), Team Sky (previously Stages), Team Sunweb (previously Pioneer), Trek-Segafredo (previously SRM) and FDJ will continue with the Shimano power meter.

However, despite the claims from Shimano that Team Sky will use their power meters in 2018, Stages released a PR ahead of the Tour Down Under stating the British registered squad would be using their power meters for the season.

A Team Sky mechanic confirmed the team had the choice of both, but it is a unique situation to see more than one company claiming to be the team’s provider for a specific component.

In the gallery above you will see all of the 2018 WorldTour teams bikes for the season opener in Adelaide.

While the majority are specced for the upcoming season, Mitchelton-Scott confirmed the team have arrived at the race with their 2017 bikes and will switch to the updated models for the first races in Europe.

Shimano Dura-Ace

Shimano launched the update to their flagship Dura-Ace groupset back at the 2016 Tour de France and while there has been incremental integration of the components into the WorldTour, the 2018 season is the first time the Dura-Ace R9100 series outweighs Dura-Ace 9000 series components.

AG2R La Mondiale (chainrings), Katusha-Alpecin (direct mount brakes) and Mitchelton-Scott (cranksets) are the only teams that are retaining the older components at the start of the season, but we can expect Dura-Ace 9000 to be completely phased out by the end of the year.

We will update this article with images and new tech as the season gets underway.

