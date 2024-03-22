Best bike brands: Bicycle companies we trust

Choosing the best bike brands is a tough ask. A quick brain dump here at Cyclingnews identified close to 100 different bike brands. There are some very large players, with global networks of bike shops. Others are niche, specialising in one type of bike. Some are so desirable and produce their bikes in such limited volumes that you’ll wait months or even years for a bike.

A local bike shop may not have in stock the bike that you’re interested in, while some of the best bike brands only sell direct over the internet. That makes it tough to narrow down your selection.

Fortunately, we get to ride many of the best road bikes and best gravel bikes available here at Cyclingnews, so we’re well positioned to help. Although we may not have ridden exactly the bike that you’ve shortlisted, and probably not in precisely the spec that you want, there are some brands the majority of whose products tend to score well in our reviews.

We’ve also looked at the brands’ warranty and guarantee policy, to make sure that they stand behind their products.

So, with that said, here’s our pick of the best bike brands. Further down, there’s a more comprehensive list of brands that we rate highly.

Best bike brands: Our pick of the crop

Bianchi

Founded in 1885, Bianchi is officially the oldest bike brand in the world. It’s famous for its celeste green paintwork, which has been a feature since the early 1900s. Its bikes have been ridden to victory just as long, with the earliest major win on a Bianchi as far back as 1899.

That doesn’t mean it’s old-fashioned though. Its range of road bikes include some of the lightest and most aerodynamic available, and the most desirable. There’s a lot of depth to Bianchi’s range, from top flight racing bikes to more affordable models. You can buy almost all of them in the brand’s signature celeste though.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cannondale

One of the big three American performance cycle brands, Cannondale was founded in New England in 1971. It was one of the first bike brands to move from steel to alloy frames in the 1980s, followed by carbon fibre in the 1990s. It’s known for innovative products, including its single leg suspension fork.

It will sell you a bike across the whole range of disciplines, including hybrids, electric bikes and kids’ bikes, not just performance bikes for adults. It’s a long-time sponsor of professional racing teams as well, counting three-time world champion Peter Sagan as one of its protégés early in his career.

Canyon

Canyon started life in 1985 and was one of the pioneers of direct to consumer bike sales. It’s developed into a powerhouse brand, with a presence in all bike segments from road to MTB, commuter and electric bikes, sponsoring a range of pro riders and teams across all the disciplines.

Canyon is known for offering high quality specs at reasonable prices and its bikes often come with clever tech, such as its road bikes’ variable width handlebars. Many Canyon bikes are available at multiple spec levels in both alloy and carbon, with its top grade CFR (for Canyon Factory Racing) frames decked out with the highest spec components.

Cervélo

In the 2000s, Cervélo was the first brand to apply aerodynamics to road bikes, now an essential feature of almost all performance road bikes. Starting off as a university project, its Soloist (a name it’s reapplied to a more recent model) was the first aero bike raced at the highest level.

Cervélo continues to push the envelope in aerodynamics with its road and triathlon bikes, as well as offering a premium range of gravel bikes and MTBs.

Colnago

Colnago started life in 1954 in the Cambiago suburb of Milan, where it's still based. It has a storied history both in racing and innovation, with the 1995 C40 one of the first carbon bikes to win in big races, including five wins at Paris-Roubaix. Drool over more classic Colnagos in our Colnago gallery from our visit to the factory.

Nowadays, Colnago still offers the handbuilt-in-Italy C68 range, alongside the V4Rs ridden by the UAE Team Emirates pro team and the stylishly retro steel Arabesque.

Giant

As befits its name, Giant is the largest bike brand in the world. It’s based in Taiwan and, alongside its Liv women’s bike brand and Cadex performance components, also manufactures bikes for a number of other major bike companies.

Giant’s size allows it to offer leading tech at competitive prices, such as its D-Fuse carbon components, which are designed to smooth your ride, and its aero carbon wheels. It’s active across the entire range of ride styles, including electric and kids’ bikes, as well as selling a wide range of road bikes and gravel bikes.

Giant Propel Check Amazon The Giant Propel is not just aero, it's low in weight too, with top specs under 7kg. Giant has upped front end stiffness, while making the rear more compliant and has added adjustability with a two-piece bar and stem. Read more: Giant Propel launch Giant Defy (tenth generation) Check Amazon The latest Giant Defy endurance bike is lighter, more aero and more integrated. There's a new top spec SL carbon frameset and new wheels and tyres, as well as a wide range of lower priced options. Read more: Giant Defy launch Liv Devote Advanced Pro Check Amazon Giant's women's gravel bike comes with a women's saddle and women's sizing, but otherwise shares the features of the men's Revolt. We loved its high spec, go-anywhere versatility, low weight and long ride comfort. Read more: Liv Devote Advanced Pro review

Pinarello

Pinarello’s profile in the road cycling world is far greater than the company’s size. This is largely thanks to its success in competition, which stretches back to the 1960s, with a string of top tier race wins beginning in the 1980s and continuing to this day.

The brand’s distinctive curvy styling stands out too and its bikes are an aspirational purchase for many road riders. Alongside its range of road bikes, Pinarello also sells gravel and electric bikes and even a hybrid, but it’s a rarified collection made even more so by the brand’s premium pricing.

Scott

Scott started out making aluminium ski poles, before branching out into a wider range of sports, including cycling. Although it started out in the USA, it’s now based in Switzerland, but still sells worldwide.

It sells a wide range of bikes, clothing and accessories under its own name, as well as Syncros parts and the Contessa women’s range. Its premium road and gravel bikes are among the most advanced available, with low weight and aero features, but it also sells more affordable models.

Specialized

One of the largest bike brands, Specialized operates across all disciplines and prices, with road bikes from the affordable Allez to the pro-level S-Works Tarmac SL8, a bike that costs ten times the price. It sells all the accessories and components you’ll need too, from helmets to shoes and wheels to saddles.

On the road, it sponsors two WorldTour pro teams and offers some of the fastest bikes out there, developed in its own on-site wind tunnel at its headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. Specialized has a wide range of electric bikes too, again covering a spectrum of uses and prices from city hybrids to high spec road and mountain e-bikes.