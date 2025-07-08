I have been thinking about upgrading my GPS computer, and with this $200 Amazon Prime Day discount, this Garmin Edge 1040 deal is extremely tempting

By published

Garmin's top-spec Edge 1040 receives its biggest ever discount

Close up on the Garmi Edge 1040
(Image credit: Garmin)
Jump to:

If you have followed any of our Amazon Prime Day deal coverage, you will have likely noticed that Garmin often features heavily in our deal round-ups. The online shopping event often features great discounts across a wide range of Garmin devices, whether it's the best bike computers, smartwatches or smart trainers from its sub-brand Tacx. If you are looking for big savings, then the deals are particularly good on devices that have been superseded by new models.

With the launch of the Garmin Edge 1050 at the end of last year, it wasn't a surprise to see the older Garmin Edge 1040 discounted for Amazon Prime Day; however, we weren't expecting it to receive such a big price drop.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Save 33%
Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the Garmin 1040. Considering this was a top-of-the-range device just last year, you won't find a better cycling computer at this price.

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.