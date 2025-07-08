I have been thinking about upgrading my GPS computer, and with this $200 Amazon Prime Day discount, this Garmin Edge 1040 deal is extremely tempting

If you have followed any of our Amazon Prime Day deal coverage, you will have likely noticed that Garmin often features heavily in our deal round-ups. The online shopping event often features great discounts across a wide range of Garmin devices, whether it's the best bike computers, smartwatches or smart trainers from its sub-brand Tacx. If you are looking for big savings, then the deals are particularly good on devices that have been superseded by new models.

With the launch of the Garmin Edge 1050 at the end of last year, it wasn't a surprise to see the older Garmin Edge 1040 discounted for Amazon Prime Day; however, we weren't expecting it to receive such a big price drop.

The Garmin Edge 1040 received a pre-Amazon Prime Day discount of 25% that saw it hit its best price yet. We assumed that it wouldn't get any better, but how wrong we were. With Amazon having now knocked $200 off the price, this is a deal so good that it could finally tempt me to upgrade my ever-faithful 1030 Plus.

Even though the Garmin Edge 1040 is a few years old now, it's still loaded with more features for recording your rides, navigation and training than most riders will ever need.

Battery life is up there with the best, sporting a claimed 35 hours of recording time, and it will connect to any device from turbo trainers to rear-view radars that detect traffic.

Get your Garmin Edge 1040 for 33% off at Amazon.

This is a US-only deal, and with the 33% discount, the Garmin Edge 1040 is currently priced at $399.99. This best deal we have ever seen on the Edge 1040, beating the previous lowest price from two weeks ago by $48.

Garmin Edge 1040 Amazon Prime Day US deal

Save 33% Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the Garmin 1040. Considering this was a top-of-the-range device just last year, you won't find a better cycling computer at this price.

The Garmin Edge 1040 boasts many impressive features. The large 3.5-inch touchscreen colour display offers a sharp resolution, making it easy to read maps or track data while on the move. Additionally, the multi-band GNSS provides excellent GPS accuracy, and the device has a remarkable battery life of 35 hours, which can be extended up to 70 hours in battery-saver mode.

Features like ClimbPro, stamina insights, power guide and alerts for hydration and nutrition will ensure you perform your best when riding and training. Navigation is easy to follow, allowing you to easily follow routes. The 1040 can also re-route if you go off-course or navigate to a different destination on the device without the support of a smartphone.

I'm a big fan of Garmin's training functions, and the Edge 1040 is packed with useful features, including Daily Workout Suggestions, which create training workouts specific to your cycling goals that adapt based on your performance and recovery Dynamic Performance Monitoring that allows you to track your fitness.

That's only scratching the surface of the Edge 1040's capability. If you have been thinking of upgrading an older device and you're looking for something that's packed with features and will last for many years, I don't think you can go wrong with the Garmin Edge 1040.