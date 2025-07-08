With a massive $140 off, our best value smart trainer just became an Amazon Prime Day hit

The Wahoo Kickr Core is already outstanding value for money, but with a 24% reduction, it may well be one of the best Prime Day cycling deals we've seen so far

The Wahoo Kickr Core
The Wahoo Kickr Core is one of the best indoor smart trainers on the market, and it has long carried the title of 'best value' in our best smart trainers buyer's guide.

It may have been around for a good few years and be the cheapest direct drive trainer in the Wahoo lineup, but the Kickr Core has plenty going for it, even more so at this price.

Wahoo Kickr Core: was $599 now $454.75 at Amazon

The Wahoo Kickr Core is our choice for best value smart trainer. Its performance is on a par with more expensive rivals, with its accurate, reliable, and a realistic riding experience being some of its key features. It's compatible with all the best indoor training apps like Zwift and MyWhoosh, and is a must buy Amazon Prime Day deal for anyone on the hunt for an indoor training bargain.

