With a massive $140 off, our best value smart trainer just became an Amazon Prime Day hit

The Wahoo Kickr Core is one of the best indoor smart trainers on the market, and it has long carried the title of 'best value' in our best smart trainers buyer's guide.

It may have been around for a good few years and be the cheapest direct drive trainer in the Wahoo lineup, but the Kickr Core has plenty going for it, even more so at this price.

Our reviewer, Josh Ross, gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in his review and highlighted its winning combination of price and performance as a few of the reasons to purchase. Right now, at Amazon, you can get the Wahoo Kickr Core for just $454.75. That's a decent $144.25 off the RRP of $599.99.

Save 24% Wahoo Kickr Core: was $599 now $454.75 at Amazon The Wahoo Kickr Core is our choice for best value smart trainer. Its performance is on a par with more expensive rivals, with its accurate, reliable, and a realistic riding experience being some of its key features. It's compatible with all the best indoor training apps like Zwift and MyWhoosh, and is a must buy Amazon Prime Day deal for anyone on the hunt for an indoor training bargain.

The Wahoo Kickr Core doesn't come with a cassette but with savings made in this Prime Day deal you'll have budget to spare (Image credit: Josh Ross)

If you're new to the indoor training scene, then there are plenty of reasons to consider the Kickr Core as your first smart trainer purchase, and for most people, it'll most likely be the only trainer you'll ever need.

It has hundreds of Amazon reviews, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and 81% of reviews give it top marks. Accuracy is excellent at +/- 2%, which means it falls well within the requirements for racing on platforms such as Zwift, should you get bitten by the online cycling racing bug.

If you just wish to ride or follow occasional training blocks, then the ERG and SIM modes provide a reliable and realistic ride experience. The Kickr Core also boosts its accuracy and realism credentials with a 12lb flywheel for precise inertia, and if you put out heavy wattage, resistance maxes out at 1,800 watts.

Elsewhere, the Kickr Core is compatible with almost all cassette and speed options, including 8, 9, 10 and 11. It is worth noting that you'll have to buy a cassette separately, but there are cassette deals to be had over on the main Amazon Prime Day cycling deals section, along with a wide variety of cycling tech, parts and components.

This deal is only available at Amazon US, but for UK Prime Day shoppers, the Wahoo Kickr Core with Zwift One has a 15% discount, taking it down to just £386.49.

