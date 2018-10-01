Sunweb confirm Cervelo as 2019 bike supplier

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam lead a Sunweb training ride on the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Team Sunweb finished second in the 2018 team time trial world championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Team Sunweb blast along the valley to Innsbruck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Norwegian national time trial champion Edvald Boasson Hagen raced the prologue on a Cervelo P3 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish's custom-painted Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Team Sunweb have confirmed that their riders will be aboard Cervélo bikes for the 2019 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome one of the most high-tech brands in the industry to our team," Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink said in a press release on Monday.

"Having the resources and knowledge at hand to make our equipment lighter, better and faster will make the difference. Time trials and road races are sometimes won or lost by a fraction of a second, which is a confirmation to us that these efforts do pay off.

"We've a shared DNA to keep pushing technology forward and innovation is key to both our organisations, which makes for the perfect fit," continued Spekenbrink. "Behind the scenes, Cervélo have been working hard on the new S5 race bikes, revealed today. This emphasises their commitment to helping us and we're already looking forward to kicking off the 2019 season."

It confirms the rather roundabout nature of bike manufacturers supplying different men's WorldTour teams in 2019, with Dimension Data losing Cervélo to Sunweb and gaining the use of BMC bikes, while the BMC Racing Team – who become CCC Team in 2019 – are rumoured to be aboard Giant bikes next season, who currently supply Sunweb.

"We're very excited to partner with Team Sunweb," said Cervélo's Sports Marketing Director Richard Keeskamp.

"For us it's the perfect match in ambition and performance. The team is world-class and active in a wide range of fields and disciplines with men, women and U23 programmes – competitive in the one-day races, time trials, sprints and Grand Tours, which requires very specific equipment to be able to make the difference over competition.

"It challenges us to raise the bar even further in developing and delivering new and state-of-art technologies.

"We proudly launch the new S5, which heralds a new era for our company and stunning advances in aero and engineering technology for Team Sunweb's riders," added Keeskamp. "The partnership will allow us excellent R&D opportunities to continue to develop new technologies in close cooperation with the team, benefiting from their feedback and experience."