Rally UHC Cycling's Felt FR Disc - Gallery
Krista Doebel-Hickok's 2019 disc-equipped machine
Rally UHC Cycling's Krista Doebel-Hickock kicked off her 2019 season in style with a fourth-place general classification finish at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in January, alongside two top-10 stage finishes.
Related Articles
For 2019, both the Rally UHC Cycling men's and women's teams will race on Felt framesets equipped with SRAM RED eTap drivetrains - 11-speed as opposed to the latest 12-speed eTap AXS groupset for now at least - and wheelsets from HED.
Finishing kit comes predominantly from Easton and while Shimano and Look pedals dominate the WorldTour, Rally UHC Cycling opt for Time Xpro 12 pedals.
Rally UHC Cycling are another professional team to join the continually growing list of teams committing to racing on disc brakes for 2019, also converging towards the 160mm rotor on the front and 140mm rotor on the rear.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the Rally UHC Cycling Women's 2019 Felt FR Disc.
Krista Doebel-Hickok's Felt FR full bike specifications
- Frameset: Felt FR Disc
- Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap HRD
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap
- Cassette: SRAM RED, 11-28
- Crankset: SRAM RED eTap with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm cranks
- Wheelset: HED Jet 4 Disc Brake
- Tyres: KENDA SC tubular
- Handlebars: Easton EC90, 400mm
- Stem: Easton EA90, 90mm with out-front computer mount
- Pedals: Time Xpro 12
- Saddle: Bontrager Affinity RXL
- Seat post: Easton
- Bottle cages: Arundel Band
- Rider height: 1.65m
- Saddle height (from bottom bracket): 670mm
- Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 495mm
- Total bike weight: 7.50kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy