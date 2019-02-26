Rally UHC Cycling's Felt FR Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 8 Rally UHC Cycling Women's 2019 Felt FR (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 8 The team use Kenda SC tubular tyres (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok opts for a Bontrager Affinity RXL (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 8 Time pedals are a refreshing change from the Look and Shimano dominance in the men's WorldTour (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 8 The bike is equipped with a full SRAM Red eTap groupset with hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 8 Easton provide the cockpit components and integrated out-front computer mount (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 8 Colour coordinated Arundel Bando bottle cages (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 8 A look at the SRAM Red drivetrain (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media)

Rally UHC Cycling's Krista Doebel-Hickock kicked off her 2019 season in style with a fourth-place general classification finish at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in January, alongside two top-10 stage finishes.

For 2019, both the Rally UHC Cycling men's and women's teams will race on Felt framesets equipped with SRAM RED eTap drivetrains - 11-speed as opposed to the latest 12-speed eTap AXS groupset for now at least - and wheelsets from HED.

Finishing kit comes predominantly from Easton and while Shimano and Look pedals dominate the WorldTour, Rally UHC Cycling opt for Time Xpro 12 pedals.

Rally UHC Cycling are another professional team to join the continually growing list of teams committing to racing on disc brakes for 2019, also converging towards the 160mm rotor on the front and 140mm rotor on the rear.

Krista Doebel-Hickok's Felt FR full bike specifications

Frameset: Felt FR Disc

Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor

SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor

SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap HRD

SRAM RED eTap HRD Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap

SRAM RED eTap Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap

SRAM RED eTap Cassette: SRAM RED, 11-28

SRAM RED, 11-28 Crankset: SRAM RED eTap with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm cranks

Wheelset: HED Jet 4 Disc Brake

HED Jet 4 Disc Brake Tyres: KENDA SC tubular

Handlebars: Easton EC90, 400mm

Easton EC90, 400mm Stem: Easton EA90, 90mm with out-front computer mount

Easton EA90, 90mm with out-front computer mount Pedals: Time Xpro 12

Time Xpro 12 Saddle: Bontrager Affinity RXL

Bontrager Affinity RXL Seat post: Easton

Bottle cages: Arundel Band