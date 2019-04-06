Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher – Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Niki Terpstra's Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher Edition (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 2 of 12 Terpstra's bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 3 of 12 The raw carbon frame finish has contrasting Wilier decals and an Italian tricolore flash on the top tube (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 4 of 12 Gum wall tyres contrast against the semi-aero carbon rims (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 5 of 12 FFWD F4 wheels are paired with tubular tyres from Hutchinson (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 6 of 12 A closer look at the fork detail (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 7 of 12 Terpstra has previously won both Paris-Rouabix and the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 8 of 12 The chrome wrap has cobbles on the outside and Wilier decals on the inside of the forks (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 9 of 12 Terpstra's forks have been given a special wrap for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 10 of 12 Terpstra's cockpit uses FSA components (Image credit: Pocispix) Image 11 of 12 Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Niki Terpstra in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra is racing the 2019 Classics season with a new team after leaving Quick-Step Floors for Direct Energie and has a new bike to tackle the cobbles and rough roads of northern Europe.

Terpstra is racing on a Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO this year and the Italian brand has given the former Netherlands national champion a special fork to celebrate the two biggest cobbled races of the season.

The otherwise raw carbon finish has a contrasting chrome fork with cobbles emblazoned on the fork arms. The special edition model has been called Cobbles Crusher.

Like Terpstra’s Specialized bikes from last season, the Wilier is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset.

FSA and Prologo provide the contact point finishing kit and FFWD F4R wheels are paired with 28mm Hutchinson tubular tyres.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher.

Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher full bike specifications

Frameset: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher edition, size XL

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: FFWD F4R

Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab 11 Storm, 28mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA

Stem: FSA OS-99

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Dimension 153 Carbon

Seat post: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher.