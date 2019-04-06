Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher – Gallery
Custom finish for former Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner
Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra is racing the 2019 Classics season with a new team after leaving Quick-Step Floors for Direct Energie and has a new bike to tackle the cobbles and rough roads of northern Europe.
Terpstra is racing on a Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO this year and the Italian brand has given the former Netherlands national champion a special fork to celebrate the two biggest cobbled races of the season.
The otherwise raw carbon finish has a contrasting chrome fork with cobbles emblazoned on the fork arms. The special edition model has been called Cobbles Crusher.
Like Terpstra’s Specialized bikes from last season, the Wilier is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset.
FSA and Prologo provide the contact point finishing kit and FFWD F4R wheels are paired with 28mm Hutchinson tubular tyres.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher.
Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher full bike specifications
Frameset: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher edition, size XL
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Wheelset: FFWD F4R
Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab 11 Storm, 28mm tubular
Handlebars: FSA
Stem: FSA OS-99
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Dimension 153 Carbon
Seat post: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher.
