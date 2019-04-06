Trending

Niki Terpstra's Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher – Gallery

Custom finish for former Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner

Niki Terpstra's Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher Edition

Niki Terpstra's Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher Edition
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Terpstra's bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset

Terpstra's bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
The raw carbon frame finish has contrasting Wilier decals and an Italian tricolore flash on the top tube

The raw carbon frame finish has contrasting Wilier decals and an Italian tricolore flash on the top tube
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Gum wall tyres contrast against the semi-aero carbon rims

Gum wall tyres contrast against the semi-aero carbon rims
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
FFWD F4 wheels are paired with tubular tyres from Hutchinson

FFWD F4 wheels are paired with tubular tyres from Hutchinson
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
A closer look at the fork detail

A closer look at the fork detail
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Terpstra has previously won both Paris-Rouabix and the Tour of Flanders

Terpstra has previously won both Paris-Rouabix and the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
The chrome wrap has cobbles on the outside and Wilier decals on the inside of the forks

The chrome wrap has cobbles on the outside and Wilier decals on the inside of the forks
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Terpstra's forks have been given a special wrap for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix

Terpstra's forks have been given a special wrap for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Pocispix)
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Terpstra's cockpit uses FSA components

Terpstra's cockpit uses FSA components
(Image credit: Pocispix)
Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn

Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Niki Terpstra in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019

Niki Terpstra in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra is racing the 2019 Classics season with a new team after leaving Quick-Step Floors for Direct Energie and has a new bike to tackle the cobbles and rough roads of northern Europe.

Terpstra is racing on a Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO this year and the Italian brand has given the former Netherlands national champion a special fork to celebrate the two biggest cobbled races of the season.

The otherwise raw carbon finish has a contrasting chrome fork with cobbles emblazoned on the fork arms. The special edition model has been called Cobbles Crusher.

Like Terpstra’s Specialized bikes from last season, the Wilier is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset.

FSA and Prologo provide the contact point finishing kit and FFWD F4R wheels are paired with 28mm Hutchinson tubular tyres.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher.

Niki Terpstra’s Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher full bike specifications

Frameset: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO Cobbles Crusher edition, size XL

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: FFWD F4R
Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab 11 Storm, 28mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA
Stem: FSA OS-99
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Dimension 153 Carbon
Seat post: Wilier Triestina Cento10PRO

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher. 