Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc - Gallery
All-new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset on aero frameset
Katusha-Alpecin were the only WorldTour representation for SRAM for a couple of seasons until they were joined this year by Trek-Segafredo.
Since the Tour Down Under in January, the two teams have been racing with SRAM's brand new RED eTap AXS HRD groupsets and have also fully committed to racing and training on disc brakes for the entirety of the 2019 season.
Nathan Haas raced the Tour Down Under aboard a Katusha-Alpecin issue Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc - one of many high-end bikes equipped with the new groupset from SRAM available to purchase commercially.
Alongside the Canyon frameset and SRAM drivetrain and brakes, Katusha-Alpecin run Zipp Firecrest 454 NSW Disc wheels paired with Continental tubulars, while finishing kit is a combination of Canyon's proprietary equipment alongside components from Selle Italia and Look.
Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad full bike specifications
Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc
Front brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 160mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
Rear brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 140mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-28
Chain: SRAM RED 12-speed
Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS Power Metre, 50/37 chainrings
Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB
Wheelset: Zipp Firecrest 454 NSW Tubular
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Canyon H32 Ergobar CF
Stem: Canyon V13
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia
Seat post: Canyon S28 Aero VCLS CF
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount
