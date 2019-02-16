Trending

Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc - Gallery

All-new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset on aero frameset

Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
The extra sprocket on the rear means Haas is running a 50/37 chainring combination

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
The new groupset features new brake/shift levers

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
Disc brakes in the WorldTour are now converging towards 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
A look at the non-driveside of the crankset

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
The Katusha-Alpecin Canyons feature a red fade paint design with black accents

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
Katusha-Alpecin and Trek-Segafredo have been using the new groupset since the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
A look at the new SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)
A closer look at the new front derailleur

(Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)

Katusha-Alpecin were the only WorldTour representation for SRAM for a couple of seasons until they were joined this year by Trek-Segafredo.

Since the Tour Down Under in January, the two teams have been racing with SRAM's brand new RED eTap AXS HRD groupsets and have also fully committed to racing and training on disc brakes for the entirety of the 2019 season.

Nathan Haas raced the Tour Down Under aboard a Katusha-Alpecin issue Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc - one of many high-end bikes equipped with the new groupset from SRAM available to purchase commercially.

Alongside the Canyon frameset and SRAM drivetrain and brakes, Katusha-Alpecin run Zipp Firecrest 454 NSW Disc wheels paired with Continental tubulars, while finishing kit is a combination of Canyon's proprietary equipment alongside components from Selle Italia and Look.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad.

Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad full bike specifications

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc

Front brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 160mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
Rear brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 140mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-28
Chain: SRAM RED 12-speed
Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS Power Metre, 50/37 chainrings
Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB

Wheelset: Zipp Firecrest 454 NSW Tubular
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Canyon H32 Ergobar CF
Stem: Canyon V13
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia
Seat post: Canyon S28 Aero VCLS CF

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount