Diego Ulissi's Colnago C64 - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 We take a closer look at Diego Ulissi's Colnago C64 (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 9 Deda's Alanera cockpit has a relatively traditional profile (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 9 The Stages Dash mount is neatly integrated into the front of the handlebars (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 9 The bike rolls on Vittoria Corsa tyres (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 9 The C64 is constructed using lugged tube-to-tube construction methods (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 9 Prologo supplies the saddle (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 9 The bike is built around Campagnolo's unreleased EPS version of its new 12-speed Super Record groupset (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 9 Elite supplies its Vico Carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 9 Stages supplies both the power meter and head unit (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media)

UAE Team Emirates rides the most Italian bikes in the whole WolrdTour, with the team using Campagnolo-equipped Colnagos that are fitted with a full complement of Italian-made components.

Diego Ulissi has been with UAE Team Emirates - previously known as Lampre - since 2010 - and he continues his tenure with the squad for the 2019 season.

Ulissi’s Colnago C64, which was released in early 2018, is built around a 12-speed Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset alongside the Italian brand’s Bora Ultra wheels, which are fitted with Vittoria Corsa tyres.

The Italian theme continues with the finishing kit, with Deda supplying its Alanera one-piece cockpit and Prologo its Scratch saddle.

Click through the gallery above to have a closer look at Diego Ulissi’s Colnago C64.

Frameset: Colnago C64

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, 12-speed

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 12-speed, 11-29

Chain: Campagnolo Record, 12-speed

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm crank length with Stages power meter

Bottom bracket: Colnago ThreadFit 82.5

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Cockpit: Deda Alanera, 145mm stem, 400mm wide bars

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo Scratch

Seatpost: Colnago C64

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Stages Dash (not pictured)

Critical measurements



Rider height: 1.75m

Saddle height (from centre of bottom bracket): 725mm

Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 570mm

Total bike Weight: 7.06kg