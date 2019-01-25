Diego Ulissi's Colnago C64 - Gallery
All-Italian build for UAE Team Emirates
UAE Team Emirates rides the most Italian bikes in the whole WolrdTour, with the team using Campagnolo-equipped Colnagos that are fitted with a full complement of Italian-made components.
Related Articles
Diego Ulissi has been with UAE Team Emirates - previously known as Lampre - since 2010 - and he continues his tenure with the squad for the 2019 season.
Ulissi’s Colnago C64, which was released in early 2018, is built around a 12-speed Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset alongside the Italian brand’s Bora Ultra wheels, which are fitted with Vittoria Corsa tyres.
The Italian theme continues with the finishing kit, with Deda supplying its Alanera one-piece cockpit and Prologo its Scratch saddle.
Click through the gallery above to have a closer look at Diego Ulissi’s Colnago C64.
Frameset: Colnago C64
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, 12-speed
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 12-speed, 11-29
Chain: Campagnolo Record, 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53/39 chainrings, 170mm crank length with Stages power meter
Bottom bracket: Colnago ThreadFit 82.5
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Cockpit: Deda Alanera, 145mm stem, 400mm wide bars
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Prologo Scratch
Seatpost: Colnago C64
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Stages Dash (not pictured)
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.75m
Saddle height (from centre of bottom bracket): 725mm
Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 570mm
Total bike Weight: 7.06kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy