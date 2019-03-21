Trending

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Custom finishes for 2018 Tour de France winner

Geraint Thomas' custom-finished Pinarello Dogma F10
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A custom message from Pinarello features on the top tube
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A look at the bottom bracket area
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A blue shadow surrounds the white decals on the down tube of the bike
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A small sticker denotes Thomas' bike alongside the custom finishes
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Velon transmitters provided in-race data during Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
The integrated cockpit features a 130mm stem
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Thomas raced with number 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A small carbon number plate mount attaches seamlessly to the seat post clamp
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Aero tabs to the rear of the fork dropouts are trickle-down technology from Pinarello's time trial models
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Thomas is using a Shimano power meter, having used Stages power meters in the past
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubulars are a popular tyre choice in the WorldTour peloton
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
White decals also feature on the chain stays
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Pinarello have produced a direct mount rear derailleur hanger for the frameset
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
The Most cockpit features an integrated computer mount
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
A Welsh dragon on the fork celebrates Thomas' nationality
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Stickers on the wheel hubs denote race wheels
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
The dragon also features on the Welsh flag
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Thomas opts for a Garmin Edge 820 computer
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) has been given a custom-finished Pinarello Dogma F10 to race on in 2019, celebrating his Tour de France victory last season.

The otherwise raw carbon finish has a Welsh dragon on the fork shoulders and a message from Pinarello on the top tube. White Pinarello decals, surrounded by a dark blue shadow to match the team's jerseys, contrast against the raw carbon finish.

Thomas' Pinarello frameset is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, with the Welshman opting for 53/39 chainrings and an 11-30 cassette with his usual 175mm cranks.

Shimano also provides the British team with Dura-Ace R9100-P power meters and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, which are paired with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres.

Pinarello's component brand Most provide Thomas with an integrated aero carbon cockpit and Elite and Fizik provides the bottle cages and saddle, respectively.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10.

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10 in custom finish for Geraint Thomas
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks
  • Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
  • Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero X Light Ti Di2, 420mm wide and 130mm stem
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Fizik Arione
  • Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
  • Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
  • Computer: Garmin Edge 820