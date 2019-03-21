Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery
Custom finishes for 2018 Tour de France winner
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) has been given a custom-finished Pinarello Dogma F10 to race on in 2019, celebrating his Tour de France victory last season.
Related Articles
The otherwise raw carbon finish has a Welsh dragon on the fork shoulders and a message from Pinarello on the top tube. White Pinarello decals, surrounded by a dark blue shadow to match the team's jerseys, contrast against the raw carbon finish.
Thomas' Pinarello frameset is paired with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, with the Welshman opting for 53/39 chainrings and an 11-30 cassette with his usual 175mm cranks.
Shimano also provides the British team with Dura-Ace R9100-P power meters and Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, which are paired with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres.
Pinarello's component brand Most provide Thomas with an integrated aero carbon cockpit and Elite and Fizik provides the bottle cages and saddle, respectively.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10.
Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 full bike specifications
- Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10 in custom finish for Geraint Thomas
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
- Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero X Light Ti Di2, 420mm wide and 130mm stem
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
- Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
- Computer: Garmin Edge 820
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy