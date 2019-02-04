Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Reacto Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Reacto Disc (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 15 The frameset is paired with Elite Custom Race Plus cages and team-issue bidons (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 15 A guard on the chain stay prevents and damage from a dropped chain onto the frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 15 A look at Nibali's 140mm rear Shimano Dura-Ace disc rotor (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 15 No 12-speed from Shimano… yet (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 15 The overriding trend for disc brakes in the WorldTour peloton is 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm at the rear (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 15 Bahrain-Merida use Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 15 Nibali runs an SRM Origin crankset with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 15 Prologo provide both Bahrain-Merida and Astana with specific team-issue saddles (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 15 Alloy stems are good enough for a multiple Grand Tour and Monument winner (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 15 Nibali is one of four Bahrain-Merida riders who can opt out of riding disc brakes – should they wish – this season (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 15 Bahrain-Merida are one of a number of WorldTour teams to use Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 15 The black base colour of the frame is overlaid with white, red and gold decals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 15 Nibali's name and national flag adorn the seat cluster for easy identification (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 15 Like many modern aero bikes, the Merida Reacto Disc features a wedge system seat clamp in the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) begins his 2019 season at the UAE Tour later this month, and like all of his Bahrain-Merida teammates, will likely race on a disc-equipped Merida Reacto or Scultura.

Unlike Nibali's teammates, however, the Italian - along with Bahrain-Merida leaders Domenico Pozzovivo, Rohan Dennis and Damiano Caruso - has the option to opt out of racing discs for specific races. The remainder of the squad will race with disc brakes throughout, joining the likes of Trek-Segafredo, Katusha-Alpecin, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep who have all committed to racing on discs for the entire season.

Nibali has a reputation for a racing style from a bygone era, attacking on impulse and feeling as opposed to the more calculated approaches focusing on watts seen in recent years. During Nibali's foray into the cobbled Classics early last season - and again during the Roubaix stage of the Tour de France - Nibali opted for mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 gearing on his bikes, likely preferring the mechanical feedback when changing gears on the rough cobbles.

Seen here, Nibali's Merida Reacto is running a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset and paired with an SRM Origin crankset.

FSA provides the cockpit components for Bahrain-Merida, while Prologo provides the contact points of handlebar tape and a Bahrain-Merida team-issue saddle.

Just how often - and for what types of races - we will see Nibali use his team privilege to opt for rim brakes over discs when racing remains to be seen.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Vincenzo Nibali's 2019 Merida Reacto.

Vincenzo Nibali's full bike specifications

Frameset: Merida Reacto Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks

Wheelset: Fulcrum Racing 55T

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Stem: FSA OS-99, 125mm

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light, 420mm

Tape/grips: Prologo

Saddle: Prologo Zero Nack Team Issue

Seat post: Merida Reacto Carbon