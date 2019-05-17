Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk – Gallery

Image 1 of 12 The white base coat features conservative flashes of colours (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 The new SRAM RED eTap AXS features an unusual 50/37 chainring combination (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 The new 12-speed chain also has an unusual deisgn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Bjerg runs a Selle Italia SLR Team Issue Boost saddle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 A look at the new SRAM RED eTap AXS front derailleur (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 K3 provides the team with seat post-specific number plat mount (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 The SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD levers are wireless shifting but house the hydraulic system for the brakes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Mikkel Bjerg's name and national flag adorn the top tube (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Zipp provides the team with tehir cockpit components (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 The Zipp SL Sprint stem is notorious as one of the stiffest on the market (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 The wireless setup of the groupset offers a tidier front end than normal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Mikkel Bjerg's Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Axel Merckx’s Hagens Berman Axeon team switched from Specialized to Pinarello bikes for the 2019 season. The US Pro Continental squad are currently racing at the Tour of California with two-time U23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg leading the line for the team.

Team Ineos have recently upgraded from Pinarello Dogma F10 framesets to the new Pinarello Dogma F12 but Hagens Berman Axeon are sticking with the outgoing model in its disc brake format. The squad has, however, been racing with SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD 12-speed groupsets, which was also released earlier this year.

Like WorldTour team Katusha-Alpecin, Hagens Berman Axeon run Zipp wheels and finishing kit alongside the SRAM drivetrain and braking components. The team pairs their Zipp wheels with tubular tyres from Pirelli.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk.

Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk

Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

Cassette: SRAM RED

Chain: SRAM RED

Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 50/37 chainrings, Quarq power meter

Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW

Tyres: Pirelli

Handlebars: Zipp Service Course

Handlebar tape: SRAM

Stem: Zipp SL Sprint

Pedals: Speedplay

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Boost

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)

Other accessories: K3 number plate mount