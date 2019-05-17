Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk – Gallery
SRAM RED eTap AXS-equipped disc machine for U23 TT world champion
Axel Merckx’s Hagens Berman Axeon team switched from Specialized to Pinarello bikes for the 2019 season. The US Pro Continental squad are currently racing at the Tour of California with two-time U23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg leading the line for the team.
Team Ineos have recently upgraded from Pinarello Dogma F10 framesets to the new Pinarello Dogma F12 but Hagens Berman Axeon are sticking with the outgoing model in its disc brake format. The squad has, however, been racing with SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD 12-speed groupsets, which was also released earlier this year.
Like WorldTour team Katusha-Alpecin, Hagens Berman Axeon run Zipp wheels and finishing kit alongside the SRAM drivetrain and braking components. The team pairs their Zipp wheels with tubular tyres from Pirelli.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk.
Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk
Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED
Chain: SRAM RED
Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS, 50/37 chainrings, Quarq power meter
Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW
Tyres: Pirelli
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course
Handlebar tape: SRAM
Stem: Zipp SL Sprint
Pedals: Speedplay
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Boost
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
Other accessories: K3 number plate mount
