Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Cervelo P5 – Gallery
Brand new disc-brake-equipped TT machine for former world champion
Team Sunweb and former time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin lined up at Tirreno-Adriatico's opening stage last week aboard the newly released Cervélo P5 Disc time trial bike.
Team Sunweb signed a contract with the Canadian brand in the off-season to replace Giant, who have moved to CCC Team.
The new time trial frameset follows recent aero-specific trends in being disc-brake-only, alongside a number of improved aerodynamics and stiffness claims, and the German-registered squad managed a third-place finish on the new bike at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial in Lido di Camaiore.
When sponsored by Giant, Team Sunweb paired their Giant Trinity time trial bikes with wheels from Shimano's sister brand, Pro. However, Pro's time trial wheels are not currently available as a disc-brake specification and the team appeared to be using an unbranded rear wheel with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Disc, 60mm front wheel. Cyclingnews has contacted Shimano for comment.
The bike features a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset, including a power-meter-equipped Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P crankset.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tom Dumoulin's Cervélo P5.
Tom Dumoulin's Cervélo P5 full bike specifications
- Frameset: Cervélo P5, size 56
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 175mm cranks
- Bottom bracket: PressFit4624
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C60 (front)
- Tyres: Continental Podium TT, 25mm tubular
- Handlebars: Cervélo HB11 Basebar and EX11 30-degree Aerobar
- Stem: Integrated
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Seat post: Cervélo P5 seat post with Ritchey seat clamp
- Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0
