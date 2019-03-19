Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Cervelo P5 – Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Tom Dumoulin's Team Sunweb Cervélo P5 Disc for 2019 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 11 Tom Dumoulin leads his Team Sunweb teammates during the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 A few centimetres of handlebar tape offers grip and a little bit of comfort on the base bars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 11 The front end of the bike features an external steerer system for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 11 Dumoulin pairs his rear disc carbon wheel with Continental Podium TT 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 11 The external steerer at the front end of the bike features an hour-glass profile, a design shape often seen on aero bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 11 The large Sigma Sport computer should allow easily visible data and is mounted on a K-Edge computer mount (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 11 The head of the down tube features an inset for the front wheel further looking for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 11 The integrated stem and handlebar system is completely adjustable (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 11 Cervélo's new P5 time trial bike is disc brake only (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 11 Like many modern time trial framesets the Cervélo P5 features an oversized seat cluster area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Team Sunweb and former time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin lined up at Tirreno-Adriatico's opening stage last week aboard the newly released Cervélo P5 Disc time trial bike.

Team Sunweb signed a contract with the Canadian brand in the off-season to replace Giant, who have moved to CCC Team.

The new time trial frameset follows recent aero-specific trends in being disc-brake-only, alongside a number of improved aerodynamics and stiffness claims, and the German-registered squad managed a third-place finish on the new bike at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial in Lido di Camaiore.

When sponsored by Giant, Team Sunweb paired their Giant Trinity time trial bikes with wheels from Shimano's sister brand, Pro. However, Pro's time trial wheels are not currently available as a disc-brake specification and the team appeared to be using an unbranded rear wheel with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Disc, 60mm front wheel. Cyclingnews has contacted Shimano for comment.

The bike features a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset, including a power-meter-equipped Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P crankset.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tom Dumoulin's Cervélo P5.

Tom Dumoulin's Cervélo P5 full bike specifications

Frameset: Cervélo P5, size 56

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180

Shimano Dura-Ace R9180 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 175mm cranks

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 175mm cranks Bottom bracket: PressFit4624

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C60 (front)

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C60 (front) Tyres: Continental Podium TT, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Cervélo HB11 Basebar and EX11 30-degree Aerobar

Cervélo HB11 Basebar and EX11 30-degree Aerobar Stem: Integrated

Integrated Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Seat post: Cervélo P5 seat post with Ritchey seat clamp