Richie Porte's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap - Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Richie Porte's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 2 of 11 Surely it's just a matter of time until manufacturers produce frames without any cable routing (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 3 of 11 Trek's IsoSpeed technology provides dampening from any road buzz (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 4 of 11 A look at the non-driveside of Richie Porte's Trek Madone (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 5 of 11 The disc rotors on SRAM's new groupset are now road-specific (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 6 of 11 The crankset has an option of running an integrated Quarq power meter (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 7 of 11 Trek-Segafredo have committed to racing entirely with disc brakes this season (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 8 of 11 A look at the new SRAM Red eTap AXS front derailleur (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 9 of 11 Porte had his chainring sizes blacked out with a marker pen at the Tour Down Under but rode a 50/37 combination (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 10 of 11 Trek-Segafredo have been racing on the new SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain since the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 11 of 11 Porte paired his aero-specific Trek Madone frameset with Bontrager XXX Aeolus 4 wheels (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) began his 2019 season with a new team, a new bike and an unreleased groupset.

SRAM's new 12-speed RED eTap AXS groupset was still unreleased at the race - where the Tazmanian finished second on general classification and won the final stage - but was being used by the entire Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin squads, as well as Trek-Segafredo and CCC Team in the Santos Women's Tour Down Under.

The new groupset opens up new gearing combinations as the extra cog allows for a 10-tooth option on the cassette, as well as a larger bottom gear. Porte opted for the 50/37 chainring option combined with a 10-28t cassette, a similar combination to traditional racing gearing of 53/39x11-25.

Trek-Segafredo are one of a number of teams in the WorldTour to also commit to disc brakes for the entire season and the pro peloton is converging towards the 160mm front/140mm rear disc rotor setup. As most teams opt for this combination, neutral service should be easier with wheel changes.

Campagnolo was the first groupset manufacturer to introduce a 12-speed groupset option and with SRAM now also on 12-speed, it is surely only a matter of time until Shimano turns up to the party.

As well as the aero-specific Trek Madone frameset (photographed) Porte has been riding, Trek-Segafredo riders also have the choice of riding Émonda and Domane frames.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Richie Porte's 2019 Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc with SRAM RED eTap AXS.

Richie Porte's Trek Madone full bike specifications

Frameset: Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc, 50cm

Front brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 160mm SRAM CentreLine rotor

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 160mm SRAM CentreLine rotor Rear brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 140mm SRAM CentreLine rotor

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 140mm SRAM CentreLine rotor Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD Cassette: SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-28t

SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-28t Chain: SRAM RED 12-speed

SRAM RED 12-speed Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS Power Meter, 170mm cranks, 50-37 chainrings

SRAM RED eTap AXS Power Meter, 170mm cranks, 50-37 chainrings Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 SRAM

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus XXX 4

Bontrager Aeolus XXX 4 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Cockpit: Trek Madone SLR

Trek Madone SLR Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Bontrager Montrose Pro

Bontrager Montrose Pro Seat post: Trek Madone SLR