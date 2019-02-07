Richie Porte's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap - Gallery
New SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset for Trek-Segafredo leader
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) began his 2019 season with a new team, a new bike and an unreleased groupset.
SRAM's new 12-speed RED eTap AXS groupset was still unreleased at the race - where the Tazmanian finished second on general classification and won the final stage - but was being used by the entire Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin squads, as well as Trek-Segafredo and CCC Team in the Santos Women's Tour Down Under.
The new groupset opens up new gearing combinations as the extra cog allows for a 10-tooth option on the cassette, as well as a larger bottom gear. Porte opted for the 50/37 chainring option combined with a 10-28t cassette, a similar combination to traditional racing gearing of 53/39x11-25.
Trek-Segafredo are one of a number of teams in the WorldTour to also commit to disc brakes for the entire season and the pro peloton is converging towards the 160mm front/140mm rear disc rotor setup. As most teams opt for this combination, neutral service should be easier with wheel changes.
Campagnolo was the first groupset manufacturer to introduce a 12-speed groupset option and with SRAM now also on 12-speed, it is surely only a matter of time until Shimano turns up to the party.
As well as the aero-specific Trek Madone frameset (photographed) Porte has been riding, Trek-Segafredo riders also have the choice of riding Émonda and Domane frames.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Richie Porte's 2019 Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc with SRAM RED eTap AXS.
Richie Porte's Trek Madone full bike specifications
- Frameset: Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc, 50cm
- Front brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 160mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
- Rear brake: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD, 140mm SRAM CentreLine rotor
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
- Cassette: SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-28t
- Chain: SRAM RED 12-speed
- Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS Power Meter, 170mm cranks, 50-37 chainrings
- Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 SRAM
- Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus XXX 4
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
- Cockpit: Trek Madone SLR
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Bontrager Montrose Pro
- Seat post: Trek Madone SLR
- Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX
- Computer: Bontrager Garmin Edge 1030
