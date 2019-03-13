Rigoberto Uran's 2019 Cannondale SystemSix - Gallery
Disc brake-equipped aero frameset for Colombian
After kicking off his season with a stage victory at his home race in Colombia, Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) had less luck in Paris-Nice, crashing out on stage 2 and breaking his collarbone in the process.
The Giro d'Italia and Tour de France podium finisher competed at the Tour Colombia 2.1 race with the aerodynamic Cannondale SuperSix Disc, as well as opting for the Cannondale SuperSix Evo climbing bike – equipped with rim brakes – for the more climbing-focused stages of the race.
The EF Education First bikes have received an eye-catching 'oil stain' finish for the 2019 season to match their pink and blue fade team jerseys from Rapha. Cannondale have also opted for contrasting, white retro decals on the down tube.
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components provide the shifting and braking for Uran, with EF Education First opting for cranksets consisting of FSA chainrings, Power2Max power meters and Cannondale SiSL cranks.
Vision provides Uran with more aero gains through carbon wheels and their Metron 5D integrated carbon cockpit.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rigoberto Uran's 2019 Cannondale SystemSix.
Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SystemSix full bike specifications
- Frameset: Cannondale SystemSix
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Cannondale SiSL 170mm cranks, FSA 53/39 chainrings, Power2Max power meter
- Wheelset: Vision Metron
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular
- Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D integrated cockpit, 400mm wide, 110mm stem
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Prologo
- Seat post: Cannondale SystemSix
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Garmin Edge 520
- Other accessories: K3 number plate mount for Cannondale SystemSix
