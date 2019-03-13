Rigoberto Uran's 2019 Cannondale SystemSix - Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Rigoberto Uran's 2019 Cannondale SystemSix (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 11 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain components provide shifting, while the team run Cannondale SiSL cranks with Power2Max power meters and FSA chainrings (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 11 Cannondale designed a direct mount rear derailleur mount for the SystemSix with an integrated chain catcher (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 11 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series disc brake rotors provide the stopping power for Uran (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 11 The front profile of the bike highlights its aerodynamic design (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 11 The 2019 EF Education First team bikes feature retro Cannondale decals on the down tube (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 11 Kamm tail tube profiles and flared seat stays are common design features on aero framesets (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 11 Accessories company K3 look to have made a seat post-specific number plate mount for the Cannondale SystemSix (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 11 EF Education First riders have a choice of Garmin computers (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 11 Uran runs a Vision Metron 5D inetgrated carbon cockpit for improved aerodynamics and stiffness (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 11 Vision provides the team with carbon wheels and cockpit components (Image credit: Pat Malach)

After kicking off his season with a stage victory at his home race in Colombia, Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) had less luck in Paris-Nice, crashing out on stage 2 and breaking his collarbone in the process.

The Giro d'Italia and Tour de France podium finisher competed at the Tour Colombia 2.1 race with the aerodynamic Cannondale SuperSix Disc, as well as opting for the Cannondale SuperSix Evo climbing bike – equipped with rim brakes – for the more climbing-focused stages of the race.

The EF Education First bikes have received an eye-catching 'oil stain' finish for the 2019 season to match their pink and blue fade team jerseys from Rapha. Cannondale have also opted for contrasting, white retro decals on the down tube.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components provide the shifting and braking for Uran, with EF Education First opting for cranksets consisting of FSA chainrings, Power2Max power meters and Cannondale SiSL cranks.

Vision provides Uran with more aero gains through carbon wheels and their Metron 5D integrated carbon cockpit.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rigoberto Uran's 2019 Cannondale SystemSix.

Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SystemSix full bike specifications

Frameset: Cannondale SystemSix

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Cannondale SiSL 170mm cranks, FSA 53/39 chainrings, Power2Max power meter

Wheelset: Vision Metron

Vision Metron Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D integrated cockpit, 400mm wide, 110mm stem

Vision Metron 5D integrated cockpit, 400mm wide, 110mm stem Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Prologo

Prologo Seat post: Cannondale SystemSix