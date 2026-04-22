2026 Giro d'Italia stage 20 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 20, the final mountain stage with 3750 metres of elevation gain, delivers the final chance for a GC shake up. The penultimate stage also pays tribute to the devastating earthquake that struck Friuli Venezia Giulia in 1976.

From Gemona del Friuli, the peloton takes on the Clauzetto climb mid-stage, leading into the Val Cosa before the start of a 53km closing circuit with the double ascent of Piancavallo.

After cresting the first time with just over 50km to go, a technically demanding descent, including a tunnel of more than 4km, returns the peloton to Aviano for the final climb.

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The first 10km are unrelenting, consistently around 9% with peaks of 14%, before a brief reprieve gives way to 8% gradients that persist all the way to a technical final kilometre.

Mountains

Clauzetto (cat. 3, 6.9km at 5.7%, max. 9%), km. 85.8

Piancavallo (cat. 1, 14.5km at 7.8%, max. 14%), km. 147.3

Piancavallo (cat. 1, 14.5km at 7.8%, max. 14%), km. 200

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 175.3 - 176.3

Sprint: Forgaria nel Friuli , km. 73.6