2026 Giro d'Italia stage 20 preview

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Stage 20 - May 30, 2026: Gemona del Friuli 1976-2026 - Piancavallo, 200 km

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Route information for the 2026 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 20, the final mountain stage with 3750 metres of elevation gain, delivers the final chance for a GC shake up. The penultimate stage also pays tribute to the devastating earthquake that struck Friuli Venezia Giulia in 1976.

After cresting the first time with just over 50km to go, a technically demanding descent, including a tunnel of more than 4km, returns the peloton to Aviano for the final climb.

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The first 10km are unrelenting, consistently around 9% with peaks of 14%, before a brief reprieve gives way to 8% gradients that persist all the way to a technical final kilometre.

Mountains

  • Clauzetto (cat. 3, 6.9km at 5.7%, max. 9%), km. 85.8
  • Piancavallo (cat. 1, 14.5km at 7.8%, max. 14%), km. 147.3
  • Piancavallo (cat. 1, 14.5km at 7.8%, max. 14%), km. 200

Sprints

  • Red Bull kilometre: km. 175.3 - 176.3
  • Sprint: Forgaria nel Friuli , km. 73.6
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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