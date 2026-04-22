2026 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview
Stage 5 - May 13, 2026: Praia a Mare - Potenza, 203 km
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Start time: 12:15 CET
Finish time: 17:15 CET
With close to 4,000 metres of climbing across the rolling hills of the Basilicata region, stage 5 could serve up the first test of the GC contenders.Article continues below
The route sets off from the coast, climbs into the Pollino National Park and up Prestieri, a steady 12km ascent before tackling the hardest climb of the opening stages, the Montagna Grande di Viggiano after 154km.
The steep 6.6-kilometre haul, with up to a 15% gradient in the closing kilometre, tops out at 50 kilometres from the finish and is followed by rolling terrain before the descent to Potenza.
The Potenza finale, with its slightly uphill finish, is similar to 2022, when Koen Bouwman won from a breakaway.
Mountains
- Prestieri (cat. 3), km. 27
- Montagna Grande di Viggiano (cat. 2, 6.6km at 9.1%, max. 15%), km. 154
Sprints
- Red Bull Kilometre - km. 173.2 - 174.2
- Intermediate Sprint - Francavilla in Sinni , km. 68.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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