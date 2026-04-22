2026 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:15 CET

Finish time: 17:15 CET

With close to 4,000 metres of climbing across the rolling hills of the Basilicata region, stage 5 could serve up the first test of the GC contenders.

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The route sets off from the coast, climbs into the Pollino National Park and up Prestieri, a steady 12km ascent before tackling the hardest climb of the opening stages, the Montagna Grande di Viggiano after 154km.

The steep 6.6-kilometre haul, with up to a 15% gradient in the closing kilometre, tops out at 50 kilometres from the finish and is followed by rolling terrain before the descent to Potenza.

The Potenza finale, with its slightly uphill finish, is similar to 2022, when Koen Bouwman won from a breakaway.

Mountains

Prestieri (cat. 3), km. 27

Montagna Grande di Viggiano (cat. 2, 6.6km at 9.1%, max. 15%), km. 154

Sprints

Red Bull Kilometre - km. 173.2 - 174.2

Intermediate Sprint - Francavilla in Sinni , km. 68.4