'I have never felt so bad' – Arnaud De Lie suffers but survives at Giro d'Italia after gastroenteritis

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Lotto-Intermarché sprinter and teammate Milan Menten recovering from pre-race illness

Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche prior to stage 2 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie was unable to contest either Giro d'Italia sprint finish in Bulgaria but the Belgian sprinter and his Lotto-Intermarché team are just happy he is still in the race after being hit by gastroenteritis in the days before the Grande Partenza.

De Lie won the Lotto Famenne Ardenne Classic on May 3 but was hit, like many other riders, by illness as he flew to Bulgaria. His teammate Milan Menten also suffered, even going to hospital for checks after fainting and so delayed his travel to the Giro d'Italia.

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Lotto-Intermarché hope that De Lie and Menten's suffering will be rewarded later in the Giro. The racing resumes on Tuesday, with Thursday's sixth stage expected to end in a sprint in central Naples.

"Recovering takes an enormous toll on the body," the Lotto-Intermarché team doctor Gerald Ackerl told Nieuwsblad.

"They raced on because we are almost certain that they will get better in the coming days. In Milan’s case, we only had him come in when we were one hundred percent certain that there was absolutely no danger to his health."

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).