Tour de France stage 21: Tadej Pogačar claims fourth overall victory as Wout van Aert solos to victory over new Montmartre climb in Paris finale

Pogačar rips up the race, pulling away a late breakaway but Van Aert prevails

Tadej Pogačar on the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lit up the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France to cap off a near-perfect race and claim his fourth overall title. With four stage wins and another yellow jersey, the world champion moved equal with Chris Froome on four Tour wins, only behind the four all-time greats who have five titles in the all-time list.

The yellow jersey finished fourth on a thrilling final stage 21 to the Champs-Élysées in the rain, getting dropped by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) 6.4km from the finish after attacking several times, as the Belgian rode solo to a memorable victory. He celebrated over the line 19 seconds later after missing out on one final mic drop.

