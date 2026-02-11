Challenging Itzulia Basque Country 2026 route features 29 major climbs and 16,000 metres of climbing

The route for the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country was unveiled on Wednesday, February 11, with the challenging week-long stage race following a similar formula to years gone by.

The six-day race, which runs from April 6-11, will open with a short time trial as it has in 2024 and 2025, with Bilbao hosting the 13.9km opener. In a region known for its hills, the climbing starts right away in the time trial and doesn't stop, with 29 major climbs and 16,264 metres of elevation filling the route between Bilbao and Bergara.

Only the time trial features fewer than 2,800 metres of elevation gain, with the race once again built to favour the puncheurs and climbers of the peloton.

Jonas Vinegegaard, Juan Ayuso, and João Almeida have won the race in recent years, and it would be no surprise to see a major GC name triumph once more this April.

Watch out for contenders including Isaac Del Toro, Paul Seixas, Primož Roglič, Mikel Landa, and Mattias Skjelmose this time around.

Stage 1: Bilbao – Bilbao, 13.9km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

The race's opening stage in Bilbao is a short time trial, but it's far from a straightforward stage, with climbing from the off and 240 metres of ascent during the day.

The 2.4km, 7.3% ascent of Santo Domingo launches the 13.9km stage before a long descent and a concluding final kick to the finish with gradients hitting 19% on the way up.

Stage 2: Pamplona – Cuevas de Mendukilo, 164.1km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Stage 2, from Pamplona to Cuevas de Mendukilo, is one of the longest of the race at 164.1km and also features some of the longest climbs in the race to boot.

Four major climbs line the route, which features 3,268 metres of elevation, though there are several more hills besides that, including the one to the finish line. The late first-category test of San Miguel Aralar (9.5km at 7.75), which returns to the route after years away, will be decisive.

Stage 3: Basauri – Basauri, 152.8km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Stage 3 is held to the south of Bilbao, beginning and ending in the town of Basauri on the outskirts of the city. The stage runs for 152.8km and features 'just' 2,824 metres of elevation and three classified climbs.

The toughest challenge of the stage is the 5km, 6.6% Barrerilla in the middle of the stage. However, two short, sharp hills in the closing kilometres, including one to the finish, should decide the day.

Stage 4: Galdakao – Galdakao, 167.2km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Stage 4 kicks off the tougher back half of the 2026 race, with seven classified climbs and 3,137 metres of elevation on the menu as riders tackle a 167.2km circuitous route to and from Galdakao, east of Bilbao.

All but the final climb of the day is a third-category test, with the Unbe (2.3km at 7.2%) and two ascents of the Vivero (7.9km at 4.5%, and 4.3km at 8.2%) standing out. The final climb, the second-category test of Legina (3.2km at 8%), lies just 8.8km from the finish line, which is another uphill run.

Stage 5: Eibar – Eibar, 176.2km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

The penultimate stage of the race is the queen stage, designated by the organisers as 'the hardest day of the race'. It's also the longest, running 176.2km around Eibar.

3,814 metres of climbing and eight major climbs define the day. There are three first-category climbs during the stage – the Azurki (5.1km at 7.4%), the Karabelin (5km at 9.6%), and the Izua (4.1km at 9.2%). Watch for major GC moves on this stage, which straddles the provinces of Gipuzkoa and Bizkaia.

Stage 6: Goizper-Antzuola – Bergara, 135.2km

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

The final day with a short 135.4 kilometres and another 2,981 metres of elevation gain separate the hopefuls from the start in Goizper-Antzuola and glory in Bergara, a new finishing location to celebrate 50 years of the local Lokatza cycling.

It's another circuitous route, featuring a short loop to the south early and late on, and a longer loop to the north filling the middle of the stage. The main challenges of the day come on the northern loop, with the double climbs of Elosua (7.2km at 7.5%) and Azkarate (3.1km at 6.3%) both featuring twice.

There's a long run in the valley before the grand finale, however, with almost 30km separating the second ascent of Azkarate and the closing climb of Asentzio (7.3km at 5.1%). From there, a sharp 9.2km drop back into Bergara will crown the Itzulia Basque Country 2026 champion.