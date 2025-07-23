Tour de France stage 17: Jonathan Milan secures rain-soaked, crash-marred sprint victory in Valence

Jordi Meeus second, Tobias Lund Andresen third, as Biniam Girmay and Tim Merlier go down in high-speed crash ahead of final sprint

Jonathan Milan avoids crashing to win stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) claimed a second stage win of the 2025 Tour de France on a wet and chaotic stage into Valence.

Milan beat Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic-PostNL) to the line to extend his lead in the points classification.

