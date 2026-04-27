How to watch 2026 Tour de Romandie – Free streams, TV channels for the Swiss WorldTour stage race

Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič headline the startlist at the 2026 Tour de Romandie

Watch the 2026 Tour de Romandie for the next stop on the men's WorldTour following the conclusion of the spring Classics. The world's top stage racers are back in the spotlight for the six-day stage race in Switzerland.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada and the rest of the world.

The 79th edition of the Tour de Romandie takes the peloton on a six-day, 851km route from the prologue in Villars-sur-Olon to the summit finish of Leysin. Along the way lie a series of challenging hilly and mid-mountain stages, with the race offering something for every type of rider.

Tadej Pogačar headlines the startlist, with the race one of the very few WorldTour stage races the Slovenian hasn't yet won. He'll face competition from double race winner Primož Roglič and his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Florian Lipowitz, while other major names heading to Switzerland include Antonio Tiberi, Oscar Onley, Lenny Martinez, and Carlos Rodríguez.

The 2026 Tour de Romandie is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Tour de Romandie free live stream

The Tour de Romandie is being streamed for free in the race's home nation of Switzerland for free on public broadcaster RTS.

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How to watch Tour de Romandie in the UK

In the UK, Tour de Romandie will be broadcast through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the coverage split between TNT Sports 1, 2 and 4 with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99 per month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch Tour de Romandie in the US and Canada

The Tour de Romandie will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada.

Canadian subscribers get most of the races on FloBikes anyway, and while the US offering is more limited, it will show the Tour de Romandie. You won't find the race on Max or Peacock.

A subscription to FloBikes will cost $29.99 with reductions for yearly plans at US$155.88.

Can I watch Tour de Romandie in Australia?

Unfortunately, it appears no Australian channels have picked up Tour de Romandie.

Visiting Australia and want to stream the action? Unlock your usual streams using NordVPN (75% off).

Tour de Romandie 2026: Stage Schedule