La Vuelta Femenina stage 6 LIVE: GC contenders to do battle in Asturias on first of two mountain top finishes

It is the shortest day of racing, but also a route meant for the strongest climbers in the peloton with a finish on the category 1 'wall' Les Praeres.Nava

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the final sprint on stage 5 of la vuelta feminina 2026
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There has been an early crash for Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ).

Two riders have not started the stage today. They are Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Monbana My Pie).

106.5km to go

The riders have set off from the start-line in Gijón.

Niewiadoma-Phinney, Ferrand-Prévot and Van der Breggen go into the stage as the big favourites, but there are a number of riders from the second tier of favourites who could surprise.

Liane Lippert has looked good this week, as have Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Cedrine Kerbaol. The likes of Ricarda Bauernfeind, Monica Trinca Colonel and Evita Muzic could also challenge.

Lotte Kopecky is expected to struggle on the final climb, but the former world champion has done exceptional things in the mountains before.

10 minutes to go until the start of the stage.

Yesterday's stage was a real show of force by SD Worx-ProTime as they took a 1-2 through Bredewold and Kopecky.

'Lotte showed what kind of teammate she is' – Kopecky eases up to let Bredewold win as SD Worx-Protime juggle cards at Vuelta Femenina

ASTORGA, SPAIN - MAY 07: Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 5 a 119.6km stage from Leon to Astorga / #UCIWWT / on May 07, 2026 in Astorga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We go into this stage with the General Classification very close. The top 25 riders are separated by just 32 seconds, meaning that there are a number of riders who could challenge for the lead today.

Anna van der Breggen is one of the favourites today, but the SD Worx-ProTime leader crashed twice in yesterday's stage. How will it affect her performance today?

ASTORGA, SPAIN - MAY 07: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 5 a 119.6km stage from Leon to Astorga / #UCIWWT / on May 07, 2026 in Astorga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is Cyclingnews' detailed preview of today's stage: Wall of Praeres expected to crush challengers and shake up GC standings

ASTORGA, SPAIN - MAY 07: (L-R) Valentina Cavallar of Austria and Team SD Worx - Protime, Marit Raaijmakers of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of South Africa and Team AG Insurance - Soudal and a general view of the peloton competing during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 5 a 119.6km stage from Leon to Astorga / #UCIWWT / on May 07, 2026 in Astorga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today is the shortest stage of this year's Vuelta Feminina, with just 106km ahead of the riders today. It's a lumpy course for the opening 102km before a real wall of a finish.

Yesterday it was Mischa Bredewold who took the win on a gruelling sprint finish in Astorga, leading home an SD Worx-ProTime 1-2 with Lotte Kopecky in second place. Kopecky retained the maillot rojo while Bredewold moved up to 4th overall.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx - Protime) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 of the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina in Astorga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's almost like a new race is beginning today. The first five stages have been fought by the sprinters and classics riders. Today it's time for the climbers to play.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Anna van der Breggan and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are the big favourites. Who will be wearing the red jersey come the end of the day?

The riders will get underway from Gijón at 14:53 local time, just under 40 minutes from now.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of La Vuelta Feminina 2026. It's the first of a doubleheader of big mountain stages which will decide this year's race.

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