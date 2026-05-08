La Vuelta Femenina stage 6 LIVE: GC contenders to do battle in Asturias on first of two mountain top finishes

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There has been an early crash for Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ).

Two riders have not started the stage today. They are Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Monbana My Pie). Both were caught up in crashes yesterday.

106.5km to go The riders have set off from the start-line in Gijón.

Niewiadoma-Phinney, Ferrand-Prévot and Van der Breggen go into the stage as the big favourites, but there are a number of riders from the second tier of favourites who could surprise. Young Paula Blasi has been one of the breakout riders of the spring following her Amstel Gold victory. The UAE Team ADQ rider is untested on this kind of test in this kind of company. Liane Lippert has looked good this week, as have Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Cedrine Kerbaol. The likes of Ricarda Bauernfeind, Monica Trinca Colonel and Evita Muzic could also challenge. Lotte Kopecky is expected to struggle on the final climb, but the former world champion has done exceptional things in the mountains before.

10 minutes to go until the start of the stage.

Yesterday's stage was a real show of force by SD Worx-ProTime as they took a 1-2 through Bredewold and Kopecky. "We said, the most important thing is that we win the stage, and we try to do it with the red jersey. But Lotte showed what kind of teammate she is," said Danny Stam, SD Worx-ProTime sports director. 'Lotte showed what kind of teammate she is' – Kopecky eases up to let Bredewold win as SD Worx-Protime juggle cards at Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

We go into this stage with the General Classification very close. The top 25 riders are separated by just 32 seconds, meaning that there are a number of riders who could challenge for the lead today.

Anna van der Breggen is one of the favourites today, but the SD Worx-ProTime leader crashed twice in yesterday's stage. How will it affect her performance today? "I'm OK, I almost could avoid it in the end, but just not," Van der Breggen said to Eurosport at the finish. "But I'm OK. We could see the clouds already hanging there for quite a while so we expected that it could be [wet], but it was just a pity that it was in the final 2k, 3k. It was really slippery, it was unlucky." Anna van der Breggen 'unlucky' after pair of crashes take down several riders in wet Vuelta Femenina finale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is Cyclingnews' detailed preview of today's stage: Wall of Praeres expected to crush challengers and shake up GC standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today is the shortest stage of this year's Vuelta Feminina, with just 106km ahead of the riders today. It's a lumpy course for the opening 102km before a real wall of a finish. Les Praeres.Nava is 3.9km long with an average of 12.6%. The cream is sure to rise to the top on this hellish climb and it's more than likely that we will have a new leader of the race this afternoon.

Yesterday it was Mischa Bredewold who took the win on a gruelling sprint finish in Astorga, leading home an SD Worx-ProTime 1-2 with Lotte Kopecky in second place. Kopecky retained the maillot rojo while Bredewold moved up to 4th overall. Here's our full report from yesterday: Mischa Bredewold leads Lotte Kopecky across stage 5 line as SD Worx-Protime repeats with one-two finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's almost like a new race is beginning today. The first five stages have been fought by the sprinters and classics riders. Today it's time for the climbers to play. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Anna van der Breggan and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are the big favourites. Who will be wearing the red jersey come the end of the day?

The riders will get underway from Gijón at 14:53 local time, just under 40 minutes from now.