Tour de France stage 20: Kaden Groves completes his Grand Tour set with solo victory after breathless breakaway battle

By published

Sprinter foils his breakaway companions with solo attack

Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 20 a 184.2km stage from Nantua to Pontarlier / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2025 in Pontarlier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Kaden Groves wins stage 20 of the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed a stunning solo victory on stage 20 of the Tour de France, attacking away after a breathless fight from a 13-man breakaway 17km from the finish line in Pontarlier.

It looked like a six-man group was set to fight things out in the final 20km, but Iván Romeo (Movistar) and Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) crashed hard in a wet corner, and the Australian and two others got ahead, having just navigated their way through the treacherous conditions.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews