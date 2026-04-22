2026 Giro d'Italia stage 6 preview
Stage 6 - May 14, 2026: Paestum - Naples, 142 km
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Start time: 13:50 CET
Finish time: 17:15 CET
The Giro makes it five consecutive years on Naples' stunning seafront, stage 6 is tailor-made for the sprinters. Recent winners include Mads Pedersen (2023), Olav Kooij (2024), and Kaden Groves (2025).Article continues below
After leaving the Greek temples of Paestum, the route follows the Tyrrhenian coast towards the climb of Valico del Chiunzi, cresting more than 100km from the line before heading inland, around the Vesuvio volcano, and speeding east where the final 70km are entirely urban, and includes street furniture.
The final 3km are virtually straight along the port, with a left hand bend at 650 metres to go, leading onto the slight uphill (4%) on stone slabs followed by two right-hand bends onto the final straight on wide cobbles.
Mountains
- Cava de’ Tirreni (cat. 4), km. 40.1
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: Km. 117.3 - 118.3
- Intermediate Sprint - Brusciano, km. 93.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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