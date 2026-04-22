2026 Giro d'Italia stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:50 CET

Finish time: 17:15 CET

The Giro makes it five consecutive years on Naples' stunning seafront, stage 6 is tailor-made for the sprinters. Recent winners include Mads Pedersen (2023), Olav Kooij (2024), and Kaden Groves (2025).

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After leaving the Greek temples of Paestum, the route follows the Tyrrhenian coast towards the climb of Valico del Chiunzi, cresting more than 100km from the line before heading inland, around the Vesuvio volcano, and speeding east where the final 70km are entirely urban, and includes street furniture.

The final 3km are virtually straight along the port, with a left hand bend at 650 metres to go, leading onto the slight uphill (4%) on stone slabs followed by two right-hand bends onto the final straight on wide cobbles.

Mountains

Cava de’ Tirreni (cat. 4), km. 40.1

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: Km. 117.3 - 118.3

Intermediate Sprint - Brusciano, km. 93.4