The Lego Road Bike set is an incredibly detailed replica reminiscent of some of the best aero road bikes currently on show at the Giro d'Italia

The Giro d' Italia is currently showcasing all the latest cycling trends and drool-worthy tech as the men's peloton races around Italy. All those top-end bikes can be alluring, and every cyclist knows the "N+1" rule: the correct number of bikes to own is always one more than you currently have.

However, the latest choices of the best road bikes, including our choice as the best overall road bike – the Factor OSTRO VAM, will make a serious dent in your wallet, and breaking the bank on another dream bike could, arguably, be seen as pushing it (by a non-cycling wife, husband or partner, anyway).

Lego may just have the answer to keeping the peace in your household, and it has just released its first-ever road bike build. The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is a meticulously detailed 1,015-piece set, and not only does it have the look of the best aero road bikes, but it is also a fully functioning road bike Lego build experience, packed with technical, real-life details that we as cyclists obsess over.

Pre-order the Lego Road Bike set for just $129.99 at Amazon.

The set is available for pre-order now at Amazon and also directly from Lego. I’ve written numerous Lego deals posts for our sister site over at Space, and like all new Lego releases, the Lego Icons Road Bike set is going to be a very popular set, amongst Lego collectors and cycling enthusiasts.

So if you want this one for yourself or even as a gift for the cyclist in your life, I’d suggest you get your pre-order in fast. Orders are scheduled to ship on June 1, and with Father's Day in the US and UK on Sunday, 21 June, it’s a perfectly timed gift.

The set is very impressive in stature and measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide. The final build also comes with a stand that is also very reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers, which means it'll make for a brilliant display piece in your pain cave.

Details that had me reaching for my credit card include the front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and even more impressive, it features a fully working freewheel, allowing the rear wheel to spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.

Lego hasn’t said which road bike the set is based on, but our cycling tech experts reckon it leans heavily on some early Factor bikes with the familiar 'chunky' bayonet head tube design.