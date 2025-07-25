Tour de France stage 19: Thymen Arensman holds off Vingegaard and Pogačar in final metres to claim second victory of this year's Grand Tour

Vingegaard charges ahead of race leader on La Plagne in exciting finish as duo go two-three on abbreviated stage

INEOS Grenadiers team's Dutch rider Thymen Arensman reacts as he cycles to the finish line to win ahead of Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard placing second and UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar placing third in the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025. The 19th stage of the Tour de France was shorted from its initial 129.9 km route, bypassing the Col des Saisies where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis in a herd of cattle was discovered, prompting organizers to modify the race route.
Tour de France stage 19: Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers rode solo on final 13km climb to La Plagne for victory, as GC leaders sprinted behind him (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) pulled off an exceptional performance to claim his second solo victory at the Tour de France, this time on shortened stage 19 atop the La Plagne.

Exhausted after a massive effort on the 19.4km hors categorie ascent to La Plagne, the Dutch climber collapsed into the roadside barriers after crossing the finish line just two seconds ahead of a chase group battling for the general classification.

