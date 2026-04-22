2026 Giro d'Italia stage 14 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:55 CET

Finish time: 17:15 CET

The climbers and GC battle return to centre stage on short but brutal stage 14 with 4350 metres of elevation gain over 133km from Aosta to Pila.

Article continues below

The day opens immediately with the long 15.8km ascent to Saint-Barthélémy, before a wide, fast descent of nearly 20km. A short approach towards Aosta follows, then the road climbs again through the Valpelline, to Doues, the least demanding climb of the day.

After another descent, riders tackle the climbs of Lin Noir and Verrogne, separated by a very short dip, and then, back in the valley, the final climb to Pila, tackled for the first time from the Gressan side, 16.5km rising steadily with gradients reaching about 11% at 3 km from the finish.

Mountains

Saint-Barthélémy (cat. 1, 15.8km at 6.1%, max. 13%), km. 18.1

Doues (cat. 3), km. 61.8

Lin Noir (cat. 1, 7.4km at 7.9%, max. 12%), km. 82.3

Verrogne (cat. 2, 5.6km at 6.9%, max. 12%), km. 92.1

Pila (cat. 1, 16.5km at 7.1%, max. 11%), km. 133

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 115 - 116

Sprint: Roisan, km. 53.9