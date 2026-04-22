2026 Giro d'Italia stage 14 preview
Stage 14 - May 23, 2026: Aosta - Pila (Gressan), 133 km
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Start time: 12:55 CET
Finish time: 17:15 CET
The climbers and GC battle return to centre stage on short but brutal stage 14 with 4350 metres of elevation gain over 133km from Aosta to Pila.Article continues below
The day opens immediately with the long 15.8km ascent to Saint-Barthélémy, before a wide, fast descent of nearly 20km. A short approach towards Aosta follows, then the road climbs again through the Valpelline, to Doues, the least demanding climb of the day.
After another descent, riders tackle the climbs of Lin Noir and Verrogne, separated by a very short dip, and then, back in the valley, the final climb to Pila, tackled for the first time from the Gressan side, 16.5km rising steadily with gradients reaching about 11% at 3 km from the finish.
Mountains
- Saint-Barthélémy (cat. 1, 15.8km at 6.1%, max. 13%), km. 18.1
- Doues (cat. 3), km. 61.8
- Lin Noir (cat. 1, 7.4km at 7.9%, max. 12%), km. 82.3
- Verrogne (cat. 2, 5.6km at 6.9%, max. 12%), km. 92.1
- Pila (cat. 1, 16.5km at 7.1%, max. 11%), km. 133
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 115 - 116
- Sprint: Roisan, km. 53.9
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.