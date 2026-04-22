2026 Giro d'Italia stage 7 preview
Stage 7 - May 15, 2026: Formia - Blockhaus, 244 km
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Start time: 10:45 CET
Finish time: 17:11 CET
At 244 kilometres, stage 7 is the longest and delivers both the first summit finish and the first GC day of the Giro. The day begins with a 51-kilometre coastal loop through Sperlonga and Gaeta before heading inland, where the climbing starts in earnest after 133km and doesn't relent until the finish line.Article continues below
The final 80 kilometres pile on the suffering with the ascent of Roccaraso and the uncategorised Serra Malvone and Passo San Leonardo, but the showdown will almost certainly come on the Blockhaus, using the steep 13.6km-long Roccamorice narrow road with numerous hairpins.
For almost 10 km, gradients remain above 9%, with peaks up to 14% before the gradients smooth slightly out in the closing kilometre.
Mountains
- Roccaraso (cat. 2, 6.9km at 6.5%, max. 12%), km. 166.4
- Blockhaus (cat. 1, 13.6km at 8.4%, max. 14%), km. 244
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 231.1 - 232.1km
- Sprint - Venafro, km. 112.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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