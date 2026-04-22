2026 Giro d'Italia stage 7 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 10:45 CET

Finish time: 17:11 CET

At 244 kilometres, stage 7 is the longest and delivers both the first summit finish and the first GC day of the Giro. The day begins with a 51-kilometre coastal loop through Sperlonga and Gaeta before heading inland, where the climbing starts in earnest after 133km and doesn't relent until the finish line.

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The final 80 kilometres pile on the suffering with the ascent of Roccaraso and the uncategorised Serra Malvone and Passo San Leonardo, but the showdown will almost certainly come on the Blockhaus, using the steep 13.6km-long Roccamorice narrow road with numerous hairpins.

For almost 10 km, gradients remain above 9%, with peaks up to 14% before the gradients smooth slightly out in the closing kilometre.

Mountains

Roccaraso (cat. 2, 6.9km at 6.5%, max. 12%), km. 166.4

Blockhaus (cat. 1, 13.6km at 8.4%, max. 14%), km. 244

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 231.1 - 232.1km

Sprint - Venafro, km. 112.4