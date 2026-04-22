2026 Giro d'Italia stage 3 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:05 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

The Giro’s Bulgarian Grande Partenza concludes in Sofia, and once again favours the sprinters, even though the route features a long, steady climb midway.

Article continues below

After rolling out from Plovdiv, the peloton will make its way, on a false flat uphill to the only climb of the day, Borovets Pass, topping at 1,300 metres before facing 72km of descending or false-flat downhill terrain all the way into the Bulgarian capital.

The final 8 kilometres are straight on a very slight downhill gradient until the final kilometre and should deliver a drag race for the fast men on a perfectly flat run-in to the line.

Mountains

Borovets Pass (cat. 2, 9.2km at 5.4%, max. 11%), km. 103.2

Sprints

Intermediate sprint - Dolna Banka, km. 85.8

Red Bull kilometre, km. 161-162