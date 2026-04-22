2026 Giro d'Italia stage 3 preview
Stage 3 - May 10, 2026: Plovdiv - Sofia, 175 km
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Start time: 13:05 CET
Finish time: 17:14 CET
The Giro’s Bulgarian Grande Partenza concludes in Sofia, and once again favours the sprinters, even though the route features a long, steady climb midway.Article continues below
After rolling out from Plovdiv, the peloton will make its way, on a false flat uphill to the only climb of the day, Borovets Pass, topping at 1,300 metres before facing 72km of descending or false-flat downhill terrain all the way into the Bulgarian capital.
The final 8 kilometres are straight on a very slight downhill gradient until the final kilometre and should deliver a drag race for the fast men on a perfectly flat run-in to the line.
Mountains
- Borovets Pass (cat. 2, 9.2km at 5.4%, max. 11%), km. 103.2
Sprints
- Intermediate sprint - Dolna Banka, km. 85.8
- Red Bull kilometre, km. 161-162
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.