Tour de France stage 14 LIVE - Will anyone challenge Pogačar on the hardest stage yet?

Thomas, Pacher and Vercher have 20 seconds on the peloton. 120KM TO GO

Lidl haven’t sent any riders back to help Skjelmose. The Dane is out of GC contention, and the team will want to help Milan get as many points as he can in the upcoming intermediate sprint.

Skjelmose is still receiving aid from the medical car, who are bandaging him up some more. The Dane is already over four minutes behind the peloton, and faces a long chase to rejoin it.

Counter-moves are being made out of the peloton, but Thomas, Vercher and Pacher still lead by 30 seconds.

A chase group featuring Alaphilippe briefly formed behind the three leaders, but has now been shut down.

Skjelmose is back up and riding. He’s heavily bandaged up but looks to be pedalling OK.

Meanwhile a three-man group has gone clear, and built a decent lead of 10 seconds - Pacher, Vercher and Geraint Thomas are the riders in it.

Skjelmose is sat up, and looks like he wants to keep racing.

Sjkelmose has hit the deck, and being looked at by the medics. CRASH - SKJELMOSE

He’s sat up, and is talking on his radio. He clearly wants these green jersey points, but is undecided how best to get them.

Milan is at it again! He's at the front of the race, pushing on in a group trying to go clear. 130KM TO GO

Both riders are caught, and we still have no break, with just 20km to go until the intermediate sprint.

Campanaerts is the Visma riders, and he's joined Armirail.

The ever-agressive Bruno Armirail is on the attack again, and has a gap. A Visma rider is chasing him.

Visma's work has done the job, and the move has been brought back.

In this group are Geraint Thomas, Woods, Jegat and Martin, among others, and they have a lead of about 5 seconds. 140KM TO GO

Visma-Lease a Bike have taken control of the peloton, trying to shut this move down.

This group has a gap and features lots of riders, almost 20 in total.

It had gone quiet in the peloton, but more attacks have ignited things now - Healy, Abrahamsen and Vlasov are in a group that’s pushing on.

Cras has abandoned the Tour de France, being clapped by the roadside fans as he gets into his team car.

Steff Cras has stopped on the roadside. He has the dejected look of a man who is about to reluctantly leave the Tour de France.

That Milan move had about 15 riders in it, but has been neutralised.

Wight’s capture has instigated new attacks - and Milan’s involved again. 150KM TO GO

Wright has been brought back by the peloton.

Like Milan before him, Wright looks frustrated at the lack of any company.. He’s ten seconds ahead, but keeps looking behind him, no doubt in the hope of being joined by some other breakaway riders.

We have a new lone leader on the road - Fred Wright, who has a gap of a few seconds.

Simmons, Skjelmose and Alaphilippe are at the front of a move trying to go clear, but to no avail. Lots of riders are marking each other.

Milan has thought better of it, sitting up and allowing himself to be reabsorbed by the peloton. For that ploy to have worked, and for him to get a headstart for the intermediate sprint, he really needed some riders with him to form a breakaway.

Behind Milan, who’s still a few seconds ahead, plenty of tentative moves are being made from the peloton, but nobody is committing to a big attack, and the peloton is all still together. 160KM TO GO

Berthet is bandaged up and back in the peloton.

Milan therefore still leads alone, but almost 20 seconds.

About 13 riders did form a group trying to join up to Milan, but that's been shut down.

Milan is all alone and looking behind him, hoping no doubt for some accompaniment.

An interesting move here - Jonathan Milan in the green jersey has attacked. There is an intermediate sprint before the Tourmalet, so he could stand a chance of increasing his lead in that classification if he can get into the break. 170KM TO GO

Clément Berthet is at the doctor's car, receiving some magic spray. He appears to have gone down in a crash.

Andreas Leknessund is keen, but he's brought back too.

There’s a lot of riders looking at each other in the peloton, but no big attacks. It’s all bunched up at the moment.

Pacher briefly had a small gap, but has been brought back.

Alaphilippe tries an attack but does not succeed, and now Pacher counter-attacks.

Simmons is at the front of the peloton, but didn't manage to go clear.

And they're off! Quinn Simmons is on the attack immediately, with his Lidl teammate Skjelmose on his wheel. OFFICIAL START

They’re at kilometre 0, but the start has been delayed as a few riders have to return to the peloton.

The riders are just 1km away from the official start. Some are massing towards the car, ready to launch moves.

The rain has eased off for now, but it’s still cloudy. If it rains some more, the long descents of the mountains on the menu today could become dangerous.

The weather has changed overnight. From the searing heat of yesterday, we now have some rain and much cooler temperatures. That could change which riders excel, and which ones struggle.

We're at the Départ fictif in Pau, and will be racing in about ten minutes.

Today is simply a savage day in the mountains.

It has it all - the Col de Tourmalet, a summit finish on Luchon-Superbagnères and nearly 5,000m of elevation.

This is a true leg-breaker.