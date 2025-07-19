Tour de France stage 14: Thymen Arensman climbs to solo victory atop summit to Luchon-Superbagnères
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar proves strongest in the final sprint to take second place and extends overall lead on Jonas Vingegaard as Remco Evenepoel abandons
Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) took a solo win on the savage summit finish of Superbagnères ahead of a sparring pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma–Lease a Bike), gifting Ineos Grenadiers a rare return to Grand Tour glory.
Pogačar and Vingegaard emerged through the fragments of breakaway and chase groups of the stage's early kilometres, from which Arensman was the sole survivor.
He held a narrow lead of just over one minute against the surging accelerations of the two main yellow jersey contenders, who rode free of the major favourites group with 4km remaining. Unable to drop one another, Pogačar would prove the strongest in the final sprint to take second place on stage 14, alongside a five-second margin and the bonus seconds with it.
Behind them, British rider Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) was the strongest of the remaining contenders. He finished fourth, just over one minute behind Pogačar.
Pogačar's margin over Vingegaard is now 4:13 in the general classification, and 7:53 over third place Florian Lipowitz (Soudal-Quickstep).
Onley's performance today was enough to move him to fourth position overall, but at a yawning 9:18 margin to Pogačar.
"Today was probably one of the hardest mountain stages I've ever done," Vingegaard said after the race finish. "It was a hard day, I think, for everyone."
Visma–Lease a Bike had both Sepp Kuss and Simon Yates in the day's early breakaway, sparking speculation of a subtle tactical plan. However, Vingegaard downplayed the suggestion.
"Basically, to go for the stage, actually," he explained when asked why they were placed ahead. "We wanted to try to win the stage with one of them.
"They couldn't follow Aresman in the front; he did a good job," Vingegaard added. "He did a good performance on the last climb. So congratulations to him."
More to follow...
Results
