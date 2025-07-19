Tour de France stage 14: Thymen Arensman climbs to solo victory atop summit to Luchon-Superbagnères

By published

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar proves strongest in the final sprint to take second place and extends overall lead on Jonas Vingegaard as Remco Evenepoel abandons

Thymen Arensman wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Thymen Arensman wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) took a solo win on the savage summit finish of Superbagnères ahead of a sparring pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma–Lease a Bike), gifting Ineos Grenadiers a rare return to Grand Tour glory.

Pogačar and Vingegaard emerged through the fragments of breakaway and chase groups of the stage's early kilometres, from which Arensman was the sole survivor.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews