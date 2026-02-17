'A crazy hard climb, grim, so unique' – Riders hold their breath for new monster summit finish to shake up UAE Tour GC battle on stage 3

14.9km Jebel Mobrah climb promises big gaps and big attacks on third day of Emirati stage race

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 23: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - Red Leader Jersey, Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek, Oscar Onley of The United Kingdom and Team Picnic PostNL, Finn Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe, Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious, Pablo Castrillo Zapater of Spain and Team Movistar Team, Ivan Romeo Abad of Spain and Team Movistar Team, Ramses Debruyne of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck, Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Lidl-Trek, William Junior Lecerf of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue of Colombia and XDS Astana Team compete in the breakaway during the 7th UAE Tour, Stage 7 a 176km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1031m / #UCIWWT / on February 23, 2025 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The decisive final climb at last year's UAE Tour was Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are bracing themselves for a brutal new climb to shake up the racing at the UAE Tour, Jebel Mobrah. The 14.9km ascent on the border of Ras al Khaimah and Fujairah averages a 12% gradient and only gets harder towards the top.

A relatively straightforward 168 kilometres of racing heads out of Umm al Quwain, bringing the riders to the foot of the lower slopes on stage 3. There are four kilometres at 7.6% set to wake up the legs before the final 7km climb to the line averages a stinging 12% average gradient.

"To be quite honest, I think the gaps are going to be so massive on a climb like that – obviously, you can never know how it's gonna be raced or how people are gonna tackle a climb that is so unique – but just on paper, it looks so hard that it seems like the entire race will be decided," said Gee-West.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

