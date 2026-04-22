2026 Giro d'Italia stage 4 preview
Stage 4 - May 12, 2026: Catanzaro - Cosenza, 138 km
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Start time: 13:40 CET
Finish time: 17:13 CET
The Giro returns to Italy, to the Calabria region in the south, for stage 4, offering a third chance for the sprinters to shine, although the long and steady ascent of Cozzo Tunno cresting just 40 km from the line, may inspire attacks.Article continues below
Starting in Catanzaro on the Ionian Sea, the peloton will cross the peninsula westward to the Tyrrhenian Sea coast over 33 kilometres, then head north along the shoreline for a further 47 kilometres before turning inland to tackle the mid-stage climb. A long descent follows to the Crati plain, where a slight uphill, 3.7% for the final 450 metres, leads to the finish in Cosenza.
Mountains
- Cozzo Tunno (cat. 2, 14.3 km at 5.9%, max. 11%), km. 95
Sprints
- Red Bull Kilometre - Km 125.4 - 126.4
- Intermediate Sprint - San Lucido, km. 80.5
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.