2026 Giro d'Italia stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:40 CET

Finish time: 17:13 CET

The Giro returns to Italy, to the Calabria region in the south, for stage 4, offering a third chance for the sprinters to shine, although the long and steady ascent of Cozzo Tunno cresting just 40 km from the line, may inspire attacks.

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Starting in Catanzaro on the Ionian Sea, the peloton will cross the peninsula westward to the Tyrrhenian Sea coast over 33 kilometres, then head north along the shoreline for a further 47 kilometres before turning inland to tackle the mid-stage climb. A long descent follows to the Crati plain, where a slight uphill, 3.7% for the final 450 metres, leads to the finish in Cosenza.

Mountains

Cozzo Tunno (cat. 2, 14.3 km at 5.9%, max. 11%), km. 95

Sprints

Red Bull Kilometre - Km 125.4 - 126.4

Intermediate Sprint - San Lucido, km. 80.5