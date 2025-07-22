Tour de France stage 16: Frenchman Valentin Paret-Peintre conquers Mont Ventoux while Tadej Pogačar takes more seconds over Jonas Vingegaard in GC battle

published

Ben Healy second and Santiago Buitrago third on massive mountain climb

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: Valentin Paret-Peintre of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 16: Valentin Paret-Peintre of Soudal-QuickStep reacts to win atop Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep) added his name to the pantheon of greats to have conquered the summit of Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France, winning an all-out breakaway battle to the line on stage 16 to take the home nation's first victory of the 2025 race.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) narrowly lost out to the Frenchman, losing the breathless sprint up the final corner and kick to the line on the 'Giant of Provence', with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) finishing third from the break.

The pack of riders (peloton) cycles across Place de Thessalie in central Montpellier at the start of the 16th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux, southern France, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
The peloton rides across Place de Thessalie in central Montpellier at the start of stage 16(Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

