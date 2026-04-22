2026 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview
Stage 19 - May 29, 2026: Feltre - Alleghe (Pezzè Plains), 151 km
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Start time: 12:30 CET
Finish time: 17:12 CET
The final battle for the maglia rosa will ignite on stage 19, the Dolomites epic from Feltre to Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè), where riders face a monstrous 5,000 metres of climbing over 155 kilometres.Article continues below
After a nervous opening 46 kilometres, the peloton will tackle the brutal sequence of Passo Duran (max 14%), Coi (max 19%), Forcella Staulanza (max 10%), and Passo Giau (max 14%) with its 29 hairpins, this year’s Cima Coppi at 2,233 metres.
One more climb, Passo Falzarego (max 10%), before the riders face a fast descent to Alleghe, for the final short, vicious ramp to Pian di Pezzè, with gradients of up to 15%. Narrow and winding, the road twists with 8 hairpins and numerous connecting bends, with the final kilometre remaining consistently around 11%.
Mountains
- Passo Duran (cat. 1, 12.1km at 8.2%, max. 14%), km. 58.7
- Coi (cat. 2, 5.8km at 9.7%, max. 19%), km. 72.9
- Forcella Staulanza (cat. 2, 6.3km at 6.7%, max. 10%), km. 82
- Passo Giau (cat. HC, 9.9km at 9.3%, max. 14%), km. 101.6 - Cima Coppi
- Passo Falzarego (cat. 2, 10.1km at 5.6%, max. 10%), km. 122.2
- Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) (cat. 2, 5km at 9.6%, max. 15%), km. 151
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 117.6 - 118.6
- Sprint: Palafavera, km. 78.2
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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