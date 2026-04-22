2026 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:30 CET

Finish time: 17:12 CET

The final battle for the maglia rosa will ignite on stage 19, the Dolomites epic from Feltre to Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè), where riders face a monstrous 5,000 metres of climbing over 155 kilometres.

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After a nervous opening 46 kilometres, the peloton will tackle the brutal sequence of Passo Duran (max 14%), Coi (max 19%), Forcella Staulanza (max 10%), and Passo Giau (max 14%) with its 29 hairpins, this year’s Cima Coppi at 2,233 metres.

One more climb, Passo Falzarego (max 10%), before the riders face a fast descent to Alleghe, for the final short, vicious ramp to Pian di Pezzè, with gradients of up to 15%. Narrow and winding, the road twists with 8 hairpins and numerous connecting bends, with the final kilometre remaining consistently around 11%.

Mountains

Passo Duran (cat. 1, 12.1km at 8.2%, max. 14%), km. 58.7

Coi (cat. 2, 5.8km at 9.7%, max. 19%), km. 72.9

Forcella Staulanza (cat. 2, 6.3km at 6.7%, max. 10%), km. 82

Passo Giau (cat. HC, 9.9km at 9.3%, max. 14%), km. 101.6 - Cima Coppi

Passo Falzarego (cat. 2, 10.1km at 5.6%, max. 10%), km. 122.2

Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) (cat. 2, 5km at 9.6%, max. 15%), km. 151

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 117.6 - 118.6

Sprint: Palafavera, km. 78.2