Tour de France stage 15: Tim Wellens takes solo victory in Carcassonne

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) joined the elite club of riders who have won stages in all three Grand Tours after securing a 40km solo victory on stage 15 at the Tour de France.

The Belgian Champion attacked from the day's breakaway over the top of the final climb, Côte de Sorèze, and after high-fiving fans on the final straight away, crossed the finish line 1:06 ahead of runner-up and solo chaser Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 1:36 ahead of third-placed Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) from a larger chase group in Carcassonne.

