Tour de France stage 15: Tim Wellens takes solo victory in Carcassonne
Campenaerts takes second after Belgian rider makes solo attack from breakaway group as GC battle is neutralised for a day
Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) joined the elite club of riders who have won stages in all three Grand Tours after securing a 40km solo victory on stage 15 at the Tour de France.
The Belgian Champion attacked from the day's breakaway over the top of the final climb, Côte de Sorèze, and after high-fiving fans on the final straight away, crossed the finish line 1:06 ahead of runner-up and solo chaser Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 1:36 ahead of third-placed Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) from a larger chase group in Carcassonne.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
