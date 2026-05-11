250,000 fans in Sofia, a packed Lidl car park, and flamingos – Giro d'Italia reflections from a crash-marred but memorable Bulgarian Grande Partenza

The Giro met some passionate fans in Bulgaria, even if crashes were the main narrative of the weekend

When former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley was asked to give his thoughts on La Corsa Rosa starting in Bulgaria in 2026 back in December, all he could come up with in the way of a description was "pretty random," and for the next five months until the actual start, that felt appropriate.

2,000km from the race's home nation, and yes, with some established cycling culture in the way of bike touring, but its lack of involvement in the professional ranks and uncertainties over road quality and the painfully long transfers – some 550km to cover in the three days – made it questionable as a choice. That is not to disrespect the 2.2 Tour of Bulgaria stage race, but without a Continental team or any male pros in the current peloton, the link between Bulgaria and the Giro was hard to see.

Of course, the reality of foreign Grande Partenza's is based more on financial deals and Bulgaria wanting to prove that it could pull off hosting a major sporting event. A political move, but also one to show off the cities and the stunning interior scenery, as a boost for the tourism board.

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But when 250,000 people (as reported by La Gazzetta) lined the streets of the capital city, Sofia, and the roadsides were turned pink on Sunday afternoon, it suddenly didn't appear so random. In fact, the arrival of the Giro had visibly permeated into the common consciousness of the people, and the massive crowds, while a surprise to some, were certainly welcome.