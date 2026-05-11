Is more gravel racing on the cards for Wout van Aert? Last-minute Marly Grav entry ending with scorching solo win piques interest

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'It’s great to be able to compete in such a fair race and put my off-road skills to good use' says Visma-Lease a Bike rider after pinning on a number at the UCI Gravel World Series event

Wout van Aert (Visma- Lease a Bike) on his way to winning the Marly Grav UCI Gravel World Series race 2026
(Image credit: Marly Grav)

Wout van Aert may have been on a break from road racing since winning Paris-Roubaix, but the Visma-Lease a Bike rider was still quite happy to pin on a number in Limburg at the UCI Gravel World Series event, Marly Grav.

It may have been a last minute entry with the expectation of "just a lot of fun" – although that didn't mean he skipped the pre-race recon ride – but he walked away with another victory after a solo sortie of more than 20km and a renewed taste for gravel.

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"It was fun racing here. It’s a completely different kind of race to what I’m used to. It’s great to be able to compete in such a fair race and put my off-road skills to good use."

"I’ll definitely be taking part more often," concluded Van Aert.

Wout van Aert (Visma- Lease a Bike) claims victory at the Marly Grav UCI Gravel World Series race 2026

(Image credit: Marly Grav)
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani