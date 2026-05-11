'He's got that resilience' - Enric Mas stays out of trouble and on track at the Giro d'Italia with slow-burning GC bid

News
By published

After seven Tours and seven Vueltas, Movistar racer taking part in first-ever Giro d'Italia at 30

Enric Mas of Spain and Team Movistar and a view of Trofeo Senza Fine prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Nessebar, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Enric Mas at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

How far can Spain's top Giro d'Italia contender, Enric Mas, go in this year's race? The Movistar racer told reporters before the start that he would sign on the dotted line for a podium finish in Rome, and after an incident-free opening leg in Bulgaria, Movistar management certainly remains quietly optimistic about the 30-year-old's GC options in Italy.

Mas' abandon at the Tour de France then failure to race for months during his recovery process from an operation to cure thrombophlebitis in his left leg has meant that he's flown under the radar in the Giro so far.

However, barring the three Grand Tour winners present - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) and Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) - Mas has one of the most impressive track records in three-week racing amongst the Giro contenders, mainly thanks to no less than four podium finishes in the Vuelta a España, in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Latest Videos From