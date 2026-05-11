'Guys have already asked me where I want to attack' – Hunt for Giro d'Italia breakaway success lives on in young Belgian inspired by Van Aert and De Gendt

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Alec Segaert hopes for breakaway companions 'so I'm not alone' as he chases maiden Grand Tour victory

DENAIN, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Alec Segaert of Belgium and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 67th Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2026 a 200.4km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 19, 2026 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Alec Segaert won the GP Denain earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia has a long history of housing great breakaway artists, with the likes of Thomas De Gendt and Alessandro De Marchi immediately springing to mind from recent years, even if the latter never did win a stage before retirement.

And while it may seem somewhat of a dying art at GTs, with sprint teams collaborating to ensure their quick men all get a chance, and GC riders like Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard taking every opportunity to impose themselves, one rider will without doubt be flying the flag for la fuga in 2026: Alec Segaert.

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"But I hope more riders will do the same, like me, so I'm not alone. Then they won't only watch me – the more guys who also want to attack, the more I can use that as well."