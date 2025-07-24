Tour de France stage 18: Ben O'Connor sails up Col de la Loze for solo victory while Tadej Pogačar drops rivals with second at summit

By published

Jonas Vingegaard loses back wheel of race leader near top of final hors categorie climb and relinquishes more time

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 18: Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) reacts at the finish line with solo victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) cancelled the pain and disappointment of the first two weeks of his 2025 Tour de France with a perfectly executed stage victory in the Alps to Col de la Loze.

The Australian joined the break of the day and then attacked at the right moment, before the 26.5km climb to the finish, giving him the time to hold off the GC group.

Image 1 of 9
COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The peloton rides in a valley during stage 18, 171.5km from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

