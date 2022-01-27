Giro d'Italia 2021

Image 1 of 22 Egan Bernal with the winner's trophy for the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Filippo Ganna won the final TT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange wins stage 19 atop Alpe di Mera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) wins stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) completed his Grand Tour collection with the Giro d'Italia stage 17 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquers climbs in the Dolomites to win stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Victor Campenaerts wins stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Lorenzo Fortunato wins on iconic ascent of the Zoncolan on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka Assos celebrates the stage 13 win in his European Champion jersey on home soil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Italian Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroën wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 After epic day with gravel roads on stage 11, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) keeps a firm grip on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers won on gravel road to Campo Felice on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Victor Lafay of Cofidis glides across the mountaintop finish at Guardia Sanframondi for stage 8 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal celebrates sprint win on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 With a second-place finish on stage 4, Italy's Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) takes over GC lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Taco Van der Hoorn wins stage 3 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) remembered Wouter Weyland with his stage 2 victory salute (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giro d'Italia stage 20 – As it happened

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.

Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.

The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.

Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.

Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86:17:28 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:15 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:40 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:24 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:05 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:56 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:44 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:35

Giro d'Italia tech

Grand tours are always a hotbed of tech and you'll often find creative new colourways, innovative inventions and speed-increasing hacks aplenty as riders, teams and sponsors look to eke out marginal gains and take advantage of the enormous publicity surrounding the race. The Giro d'Italia is no different, and we've already seen a range of tech talking points.

