Giro d'Italia 2021
Latest News from the Race
10 most memorable moments of 2021Highlights and puzzle pieces from the peloton that made headlines this past season
Ciccone's Grand Tour ambitions remain intact for 2022 despite ill fortune'Things with Nibali didn't work out like we were hoping'
BikeExchange open to Simon Yates racing Giro d’Italia and Tour de FranceTeam leaning towards another major tilt at the Italian Grand Tour
Giro d'Italia: Damiano Caruso wins stage 20
Giro d'Italia stage 20 – As it happened
- Giro d'Italia dates: May 8, 2021 to May 30, 2021
- Giro d'Italia 2021 start list
- Giro d'Italia history
- How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 – live TV and streaming
- Giro d’Italia 2021: The Essential race preview
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.
Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.
The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.
Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|86:17:28
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:15
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:40
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:24
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:08:05
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:56
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:44
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:18:35
Giro d'Italia news
Week 3
- Crash costs Cavagna Giro d'Italia time trial victory
- Damiano Caruso lives 'a day like a champion' at the Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal: Caruso's attack was the most complicated moment of the Giro d'Italia
- Bilbao: Nobody deserved Giro d'Italia stage win more than Caruso
- Bardet's disappointment over Giro d'Italia stage near miss overshadows GC gain
- Carthy slips to 7th at Giro d'Italia as Alpe Motta takes its toll
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 19 to Alpe di Mera
- Simon Yates recognises going for second overall is 'more realistic' in Giro d'Italia
- Giro d’Italia stage 19 analysis: Damiano Caruso closes in on podium
- Giro d'Italia: Almeida misses out on stage win but makes big time gains on GC
- Egan Bernal: Simon Yates is the strongest at the Giro d’Italia right now
- Damiano Caruso: Maybe it was a mistake to follow Simon Yates but I had to do it
- Giro d'Italia peloton to donate stage 19 prize money to those affected by Stresa cable car crash
- Remco Evenepoel off the bike for 'a few days' as scans reveal no further injury
- Cavagna: A frustrating end to a final Giro d’Italia breakaway opportunity
- Vlasov not giving up on Giro d’Italia podium despite downward trend
- Peter Sagan fined for 'intimidation' in Giro d'Italia stage 18
- Damiano Caruso downplays prospect of attacking Egan Bernal in Giro d'Italia
- Former Flanders winner Bettiol returns to racing roots with Giro d'Italia triumph
- Bernal aiming to profit from current GC advantage on crunch Giro d'Italia climbs
- Alberto Bettiol: I know I can do well when my legs are better than my luck
- Giulio Ciccone out of Giro d'Italia due to stage 17 crash
- Bardet to fight on at Giro d'Italia but podium gap builds
- Schultz fractures hand in Giro d'Italia crash
- Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia after stage 17 crash
- Caruso stays steady in second at Giro d'Italia's tough summit finish
- Egan Bernal's name not on the trophy just yet at Giro d'Italia after Sega di Ala time loss
- Simon Yates: I didn’t even realise Egan Bernal was dropped
- Martin was unsure of Giro d'Italia stage victory until 100 metres from line
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 17 to Sega di Ala
- Egan Bernal cracks and loses 57 seconds to Simon Yates at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 17 to Sega di Ala
- Evenepoel, Ciccone, Nibali go down in crash at Giro d'Italia
- Eddy Merckx: Evenepoel will have to improve in many areas to win a Grand Tour
- Van Emden blames Vermeersch for Giro d'Italia stage 15 crash
- No COVID-19 cases reported in latest round of tests at Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates: It would take something very special to win the Giro d'Italia
- Once in a lifetime: Damiano Caruso closes in on Giro d'Italia podium
- Giro d'Italia stage 19 rerouted after tragic cable car crash at Mottarone mountain
- Egan Bernal chased up Giro d'Italia climb by chainsaw wielding fans
- Bardet: Bernal untouchable but Giro d'Italia podium is up for grabs
- Remco Evenepoel's 'ego dented' at Giro d'Italia, says Lefevere
- Egan Bernal will not race 2021 Tour de France
- Ciccone: Following own pace instead of attacks at Giro d’Italia paid off
- Caruso keeps climbing higher at Giro d’Italia
- Romain Bardet surprises himself with second on stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
- Remco Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia GC battle after brutal day in Dolomites
- Egan Bernal makes light of hard rain in Dolomites to put Giro d'Italia further out of reach
- Hugh Carthy moves into podium position as EF-Nippo go for broke at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 16 in the mountains
- Simon Yates suffers bitter blow in Giro d'Italia GC battle on Passo Giau
- Carthy sensed a chance to win Giro d'Italia before stage 16 alteration
- De Gendt leaves Giro d'Italia with knee pain
- Giro d'Italia queen stage cut back due to weather and safety concerns
- Van Emden breaks five ribs in Giro d’Italia crash
- Bernal 'ready for everything' as rough weather looms on Giro d'Italia queen stage
- Battle for break pinpointed as possible cause of massive Giro d'Italia crash
- Giro d'Italia: Vincenzo Nibali sustains rib injury in stage 15 crash
- Simon Yates: The Giro d’Italia is Egan Bernal’s to lose
- Giro d'Italia: Riesebeek rues missing the chance of a lifetime
- Giro d'Italia: Bennett rides Zoncolan for second time to thank teammate Affini
- Emanuel Buchmann forced to abandon Giro d'Italia in stage 15 mass crash
- Giro d'Italia stage 15 neutralised due to early mass crash
- Nizzolo leaves Giro d'Italia to recover for future goals
- Damiano Caruso stays in podium contention at Giro d’Italia
- Fortunato savours debut Giro d'Italia win for him and Eolo-Kometa
- Giro d'Italia: Vlasov loses ground as Astana ambush peters out
- Giro d'Italia leader Bernal underlines mountain strength with late attack on Zoncolan
- Remco Evenepoel drops further out of Giro d'Italia GC fight on Zoncolan
- Simon Yates: Bernal has shown he's the man to beat at the Giro d'Italia
Week 2
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on the Zoncolan stage
- Jai Hindley forced out of the Giro d'Italia with saddle sore and intolerable pain
- Giro d'Italia leader Bernal takes old-school view of fast-looming Zoncolan
- Carthy: a different Giro d'Italia starts on Saturday on the Zoncolan
- Groenewegen leaves Giro d'Italia empty handed
- Evenepoel: Winning the Giro d'Italia will be difficult because Bernal is so strong
- Nizzolo finally ends his drought on Giro d’Italia stage wins
- Zoncolan marks new phase of Giro d’Italia for quiet challenger Vlasov
- Gaviria loses saddle in Giro d'Italia sprint
- Matej Mohoric: The helmet saved my life
- Chris Hamilton takes rare chance to break onto WorldTour podium at Giro d’Italia
- Vincenzo Nibali’s attacking instincts come to the fore in Giro d’Italia
- Gianluca Brambilla relegated in Giro d'Italia sprint spat with George Bennett
- Giro d'Italia: Evenepoel glosses over tension with Almeida after losing time
- Marc Soler abandons the Giro d'Italia on stage 12 after early crash
- Alessandro De Marchi suffers broken collarbone, ribs in Giro d'Italia crash
- Harm Vanhoucke ‘unbelievably disappointed’ after crash takes him out of Giro d’Italia stage hunt
- Damiano Caruso eager to keep believing after moving up to third at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Vlasov moves up the billing at Montalcino
- Evenepoel staying confident despite Giro d'Italia defeat
- 'Onwards and upwards' for Simon Yates after positive day on Giro d'Italia sterrato
- Bernal: I never thought I only had one rival at the Giro d'Italia
- Dan Martin suffers major loss in Giro d'Italia GC battle
- Bardet: We've seen nothing of this Giro d'Italia yet
- Egan Bernal: Giro d'Italia has been a fight for seconds but gaps will be much bigger from now on
- Tim Merlier leaves Giro d'Italia with fatigue
- Vincenzo Nibali: I knew this Giro d'Italia was always going to be difficult for me
- Gaviria comes closest yet to stage victory in 2021 Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal: The Giro d'Italia isn't only a battle with Remco Evenepoel
- Schmid unleashes his inner Cancellara to win on dirt roads at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on the Montalcino dirt road stage
- Remco Evenepoel suffers and loses time on dirt roads of Giro d'Italia
- Cadel Evans: Racing on dirt roads at the Giro d'Italia is like taking an F1 car to a rally
- UCI eases rules to break bidon bottleneck at Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates looks to Giro d'Italia high mountains to regain lost time
- No COVID-19 cases reported in Giro d'Italia race bubble after rest day PCR testing
- Ciccone: After the Zoncolan, I'll understand where my Giro d’Italia can go
- Evenepoel: 'I can't predict how I will feel' in Giro d'Italia's second half
- Sagan delivers Giro d'Italia slam dunk after stellar Bora-Hansgrohe assist
- Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel fight for bonus seconds on Giro d'Italia stage 10
- Caleb Ewan: I'm more disappointed than anyone to leave Giro d'Italia
- Vlasov moves to third on GC at Giro d'Italia after challenge of gravel finish
- Tunnel incident puts Remco Evenepoel on back foot for Giro d'Italia gravel climb
- No cases of COVID-19 detected in second round of rapid tests at Giro d'Italia
- Ciccone changes from attacker to contender at Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal back to his best with blistering Giro d'Italia attack
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on the Campo Felice gravel stage 9
- Mohoric out of Giro d'Italia as bike snaps following horrific downhill crash
Week 1
- Marczynski out of Giro d'Italia with long COVID
- Dowsett experiencing a better kind of stress at 2021 Giro d'Italia
- Carthy ready for Sunday’s GC battle in Giro d’Italia
- Schultz stepping up to play key role for Simon Yates at Giro d’Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Vincenzo Nibali suggests Ciccone leadership as bad luck continues
- Former Etape du Tour winner Lafay solos to victory in Giro d’Italia
- Valter: I think it’s possible to keep Giro d'Italia lead at Campo Felice
- Jai Hindley's Giro d'Italia suffers another blow after stage 8 crash hold-up
- Caleb Ewan abandons Giro d'Italia
- Mollema bypasses Giro d'Italia GC battle for first time in decade
- Ewan says 'leadership is not easy' as he sweeps up second Giro d'Italia stage
- Giro d'Italia: Remco Evenepoel primed for duel with Egan Bernal
- Dan Martin: I've got zero expectations for the Giro d'Italia
- Valter captures Hungary's first Giro d'Italia lead on San Giacomo climb
- Evenepoel bounces back on first full summit finish of Giro d'Italia
- Mäder lays ghosts of Paris-Nice to rest with Giro d'Italia summit win
- Team BikeExchange DS booted from Giro d’Italia after running team car into Serry
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC contenders lost time on stage 6
- Dombrowski out of Giro d’Italia after crash concussion confirmed
- Dombrowski heads to hospital after late, hard crash in Giro d'Italia
- Ineos set to fight on after crash takes Sivakov out of Giro d'Italia
- Jai Hindley: Every day is a GC day at the Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Ewan considers abandoning mid-race to prepare for Tour de France
- Nizzolo takes 11th Giro d'Italia second place in chaotic Cattolica sprint
- Merlier loses Giro d'Italia points jersey after chain problem in stage 5 sprint
- Mikel Landa out of Giro d'Italia after crash on stage 5
- Sivakov's Giro d'Italia aspirations evaporate with stage 5 crash
- Giro d’Italia: Echelons, rain could disrupt sprinters on stage 5
- Evenepoel has 'nothing to complain about' after shedding time on stage 4 of Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal steps up on first climbing test of the Giro d'Italia
- Dombrowski's roller-coaster career turns upward with Giro d'Italia stage win
- George Bennett 'overcome and broken' by the cold in first big Giro d'Italia test
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC contenders lost time on stage 4
- Almeida avoids ‘yellow card’ penalty after judges correct Giro d’Italia littering decision
- Matt White: I'm not concerned about Simon Yates peaking too early at Giro d'Italia
- Roche returns to Giro d'Italia aiming to banish bad memories of the race
- Intermarché-Wanty Gobert praise Van der Hoorn for seizing rare chance at Giro d'Italia
- Van der Hoorn fends off Giro d'Italia sprinters for dramatic victory
- Ganna impressed by Evenepoel's strength on early climbs at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia kicks off 2021 triple Grand Tour challenge for De Gendt
- Giro d'Italia leader Ganna nabs sprint bonus to take seconds away from Bernal's rivals
- Giro d’Italia stage 4 race bubble COVID-19 tests all negative
- Vincenzo Nibali suffers to limit damage in first test at Giro d’Italia
- De Marchi: My way of doing things is more romantic than modern cycling allows
- Landa: I felt I was a favourite since before the Giro d'Italia
- Filippo Ganna sacrifices Giro d’Italia pink jersey to work for Bernal
- Viviani takes confidence-boosting third place in Giro d'Italia's opening sprint
- Groenewegen returns to sprint fray at Giro d'Italia after nine-month ban
- Caleb Ewan regrets poor positioning in opening Giro d'Italia sprint
- Merlier honours Weylandt's memory as he takes breakthrough Giro d'Italia stage win
- First Giro d'Italia sprint nearly ends in disaster for Gaviria
- Wouter Weylandt remembered at the Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates blows away the cobwebs in Giro d’Italia opening stage
- George Bennett on track in opening Giro d’Italia TT despite minor pacing errors
- Dan Martin loses Giro d'Italia lieutenant as Neilands breaks collarbone
- Sivakov regrets being 'too careful' in opening Giro d'Italia time trial
- Bernal 'feeling really good' in time trial as he makes Giro d'Italia debut
- Remco Evenepoel: I had tears in my eyes after finally returning at Giro d’Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time in the opening time trial
2021 Giro d'Italia stage highlight videos
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 highlights - video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 16 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 9 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 4 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 highlights - Video
- 2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 highlights - Video
Giro d'Italia tech
Grand tours are always a hotbed of tech and you'll often find creative new colourways, innovative inventions and speed-increasing hacks aplenty as riders, teams and sponsors look to eke out marginal gains and take advantage of the enormous publicity surrounding the race. The Giro d'Italia is no different, and we've already seen a range of tech talking points.
- Giro d'Italia tech roundup: highlights from the final week of racing
- Hugh Carthy's Cannondale SuperSix Evo
- Peter Sagan gets new ciclamino Specialized Tarmac SL7 at Giro d'Italia
- New Pinarello spotted at the Giro d'Italia: is this the new Dogma F14?
- Israel Start-Up Nation's kit inspired by red wine
- EF Education-Nippo's kaleidoscopic changeout kit
- Rest day tech: highlights from the opening week
- Qhubeka-Assos announce new tyre sponsor for Giro and beyond
- Filippo Ganna's stunning new Pinarello TT bike
- Nizzolo's second new-bike-day in six weeks
- Tech highlights from the opening time trial
- Hugh Carthy's new-but-old Euphoric TT bike
- Why is Caleb Ewan using 11-speed Campagnolo
- A closer look at Elia Viviani's brand new De Rosa time trial bike
Giro d'Italia 2021 countdown
Day - 10: Form ranking: Giro d’Italia 2021 contenders
Day - 9: Giro d’Italia 2021: The Essential race preview
Day - 8: Giro d’Italia 2021: Strade Bianche stage set to add spectacular twist to GC battle
Day - 7: Giro d'Italia: 90 years of the Maglia Rosa
Day - 6: Remco Evenepoel: Between stardom and superstardom
Day - 5: Hindley: The Giro d’Italia is about doing what I did last year or maybe even better
Day - 4: Giro d'Italia 2021: Team-by-team guide
Day - 3: Giro d'Italia 2021 - The seven fastest sprinters to watch
Day - 2: Giro d'Italia: The ambush stages
Day - 1: Philippa York's Giro d'Italia favourites
Stages
Giro d'Italia 20218 May 2021 - 30 May 2021 | Turin | WorldTour
Rest Day 12021-05-18
Rest Day 22021-05-25
Stage 21 - Egan Bernal seals Giro d'Italia victory | Senago - Milano (ITT)2021-05-30 30.3kms
Latest Content on the Race
10 most memorable moments of 2021
By Jackie Tyson, Laura Weislo, Patrick Fletcher, Daniel Benson, Simone Giuliani published
Feature Highlights and puzzle pieces from the peloton that made headlines this past season
Ciccone's Grand Tour ambitions remain intact for 2022 despite ill fortune
By Cyclingnews published
News 'Things with Nibali didn't work out like we were hoping'
BikeExchange open to Simon Yates racing Giro d’Italia and Tour de France
By Daniel Benson published
News Team leaning towards another major tilt at the Italian Grand Tour
Vincenzo Nibali in line for Paris-Roubaix debut in 2022
By Cycling News published
News Italian eyes riding all five Monuments and Giro d'Italia on return to Astana
RCS Sport confirms foreign start for 2022 Giro d'Italia
By Cyclingnews published
Milano-Torino shifts to March ahead of Milan-San Remo
Giro d'Italia Donne: Longo Borghini's all-or-nothing ride nearly pays off
By Lukas Knöfler published
News Italian champion finishes second to Marianne Vos on stage 7
Giro d'Italia Donne: 30 is an incredible number, says Marianne Vos
By Amy Jones published
News Jumbo-Visma rider speaks to record number of wins
Egan Bernal diagnosed with COVID-19
By Cyclingnews published
News Colombian cancels plans after pre-travel test comes back positive
Giro d'Italia tech roundup: highlights from the final week of racing
By Josh Croxton published
Tech Simon Yates' sponsor-provoking wheelset, the curious case of Nizzolo's overshoes, and a closer look at Factor's new TT bike
