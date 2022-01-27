Trending

Giro d'Italia 2021

Latest News from the Race

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano Duomo di Milano Milan Cathedral Trophy Trofeo Senza Fine ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal with the winner's trophy for the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium after winning the 21st and last stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 303km individual time trial between Senago and Milan on May 30 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Filippo Ganna won the final TT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team Bikeexchange) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange wins stage 19 atop Alpe di Mera (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team EF Education rider Italys Alberto Bettiol celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 18th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 231km between Rovereto and Stradella on May 27 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) wins stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) completed his Grand Tour collection with the Giro d'Italia stage 17 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides in the final ascent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquers climbs in the Dolomites to win stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GORIZIA ITALY MAY 23 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Assos celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 15 a 147km stage from Grado to Gorizia UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 23 2021 in Gorizia Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Victor Campenaerts wins stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Team rider Italys Lorenzo Fortunato celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 205km between Citadella and Monte Zoncolan on May 22 2021 Photo by Tommaso Pelagalli AFP Photo by TOMMASO PELAGALLIAFP via Getty Images

Lorenzo Fortunato wins on iconic ascent of the Zoncolan on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 13th stage Ravenna Verona 198 km 21052021 Giacomo Nizzolo ITA Team Qhubeka Assos photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka Assos celebrates the stage 13 win in his European Champion jersey on home soil (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team AG2R rider Italys Andrea Vendrame celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212 km between Siena and Bagno di Romagna on May 20 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Italian Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroën wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Dust Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

After epic day with gravel roads on stage 11, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) keeps a firm grip on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team BoraHansgrohe rider Slovakias Peter Sagan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 139 km between lAquila and Foligno on May 17 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 9th stage Castel di Sangro - Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio) 158 km - 16/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers won on gravel road to Campo Felice on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
GUARDIA SANFRAMONDI ITALY MAY 15 Victor Lafay of France and Team Cofidis celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 8 a 170km stage from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi 455m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 15 2021 in Guardia Sanframondi Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Victor Lafay of Cofidis glides across the mountaintop finish at Guardia Sanframondi for stage 8 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TERMOLI ITALY MAY 14 Fans at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 7 a 181km stage from Notaresco to Termoli Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 14 2021 in Termoli Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOPSHOT Team Bahrain rider Switzerlands Gino Mader celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the sixth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo on May 13 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Caleb Ewan (AUS - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal celebrates sprint win on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

With a second-place finish on stage 4, Italy's Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) takes over GC lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Wanty rider Netherlands Taco Van der Hoorn reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 190 km between Biella and Canale Piedmont on May 10 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Taco Van der Hoorn wins stage 3 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
NOVARA ITALY MAY 09 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 2 a 179km stage from Stupinigi Nichelino to Novara girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 09 2021 in Novara Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) remembered Wouter Weyland with his stage 2 victory salute (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna wearing the overall leaders pink jersey celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 86 km individual time trial on May 8 2021 in Turin Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giro d'Italia: Damiano Caruso wins stage 20

Giro d'Italia stage 20 – As it happened

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.

Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.

The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.

Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86:17:28
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:15
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:40
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:24
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:05
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:56
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:44
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:35

Giro d'Italia news

Week 3

Week 2

Week 1

2021 Giro d'Italia stage highlight videos

Giro d'Italia tech

Grand tours are always a hotbed of tech and you'll often find creative new colourways, innovative inventions and speed-increasing hacks aplenty as riders, teams and sponsors look to eke out marginal gains and take advantage of the enormous publicity surrounding the race. The Giro d'Italia is no different, and we've already seen a range of tech talking points. 

Giro d'Italia 2021 countdown

Day - 10: Form ranking: Giro d’Italia 2021 contenders
Day - 9: Giro d’Italia 2021: The Essential race preview
Day - 8: Giro d’Italia 2021: Strade Bianche stage set to add spectacular twist to GC battle
Day - 7: Giro d'Italia: 90 years of the Maglia Rosa
Day - 6: Remco Evenepoel: Between stardom and superstardom
Day - 5: Hindley: The Giro d’Italia is about doing what I did last year or maybe even better

Day - 4: Giro d'Italia 2021: Team-by-team guide

Day - 3: Giro d'Italia 2021 - The seven fastest sprinters to watch
Day - 2: Giro d'Italia: The ambush stages
Day - 1: Philippa York's Giro d'Italia favourites

Stages

Top News on the Race

