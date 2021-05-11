Giro d'Italia stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

Still moves going off the front of the peloton but nothing sticking. Campenaerts and Hermans are hanging out just ahead.

Mechanical for George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) but he's now back in the bunch.

170km to go We've done 17km now and still Campenaerts and Hermans lead an unsettled peloton by 15 seconds.

The peloton bunches back up and now Eolo send a rider on the attack.

Bardiani are the next to throw a rider off the front.

It's dragged back as the bunch comes back together.

And now an Androni-Giocattoli rider makes a more convincing attack.

The Italian ProTeams aren't on board here and it's Bardiani-CSF looking to go after it, as are Eolo-Kometa now.

The duo have 12 seconds in hand but it hasn't quite settled down behind yet.

The Qhubeka rider is Victor Campenaerts and the Intermarché representative is Quinten Hermans.

Reactions from behind now.

Intermarché's spirits are high after Taco van der Hoorn's thrilling victory yesterday. That was the team's first of the season and first ever in a Grand Tour, this being their first Giro after a few participations at the Tour de France.

Two riders immediately go on the attack - one apiece from Qhubeka Assos and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert.

And we're away! The flag drops and the racing kicks off

A slight delay to the start of the stage proper after a mechanical problem for an Ineos Grenadiers rider.

We're nearing the end of the neutral zone and thoughts turn to today's breakaway. Who will want to get in there? How long will it take to form? Ineos Grenadiers have the pink jersey on the shoulders of Filippo Ganna but he's expected to lose the overall lead today. Lots of people are thinking Remco Evenepoel fancies pink after his intermediate sprint the other day, so will Deceuninck-QuickStep instead be the team to manage the peloton? Controlling on a day like this will take resources, so there'll be plenty of hope for a break, and therefore surely plenty of interest in being in there.

The route heads south east on flat roads for the first 50km to Parma, then tracks in a more southerly direction as the terrain grows hillier en route to the final climb in Sestola. The Apeninne hills will provide some shelter from the wind but it looks like wet conditions for most of the day.

We're off. The riders, all in rain capes and wet weather gear, set off, rolling behind the director's car in the neutral zone.

You've also got time to read our in-depth stage preview, with details on today's route, and what's at stake in terms of the overall complexion of this Giro. Nowhere to hide: Sestola finale offers first test for Giro d'Italia GC contenders

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? Full standings and a report, plus a photo gallery, from yesterday's thrilling stage 3, can be found here.

The riders are currently signing on in the main square and talking to the media under the cloisters of the Palazzo Comunale. They'll roll out at 12:05 local time (so in around 15 minutes), and the stage will officially get underway once they reach kilometre-zero at around 12:20.

